‘Survivor’ 48 Sneak Peek: Jeff Probst & Cast Tease the Fight Ahead (VIDEO)

Survivor 48 is defined by “partnerships,” according to Jeff Probst. He gives a sneak peek into the new season in the TV Insider exclusive video above, which also features solo interviews with the Survivor 48 cast. They’re all hungry to win, but Probst warns that some players are coming into this season lacking confidence. “Will something out there show them that they’re as good as they thought they might be?” Probst wonders.

Survivor Season 48 premieres on Wednesday, February 26 with a two-hour episode before switching to 90-minute episodes after that. Probst says above that this season is “dominated by partnerships.”

“Some of the partnerships are very public. Other partnerships are so secretive, they barely know they’re in a partnership, and the question always becomes, when do I take you out?” the host teases.

Alliances are always a major part of any Survivor season, but larger groups have been more successful in the new era than just one-on-one pairs. It seems that Season 48 will have more of the latter, but at the end of the day, it’s every player for themselves.

As contestant Thomas declares of his strategy, “I want everybody to not know that I’m a threat, and then when it’s too late, I will be standing on the battlefield.” As Probst adds, “The one trait that I see in everybody is there’s a fire in their belly.” That’s good, because their bellies certainly won’t be full of food as they compete over the course of 26 days.

Another thing that every Survivor player has in common: They all answered the “call to adventure,” as Probst describes. “When you hear it, you’ve got to respond because it’s going to just keep knocking.”

But who will outwit, outplay, and outlast every other player to win the $1 million? Find out when Survivor returns for its eighth season of the new era, and see the scrappy and determined cast in the full video preview above.

Survivor, Season 48 Premiere, Wednesday, February 26, 8/7c, CBS