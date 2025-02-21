[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Yellowjackets Season 3 Episode 3 “Them’s the Brakes.”]

It wouldn’t be Yellowjackets without an eerie appearance by the dear departed, snarky soccer team captain Jackie (Ella Purnell). She froze to death in the Season 1 finale after stomping out of the cabin to sleep by the fire following a fight with her bestie Shauna (Sophie Nélisse) in the 1996 timeline. Her corpse was eventually turned into a meal by the starving players.

In the February 21 episode, “Snackie,” as some fans call her, had a starring role in Shauna’s hallucination after the teen inhaled toxic fumes in a cave. The terrifying sequence saw Jackie turn a slap bracelet into a murder weapon that encircled Shauna’s throat.

“I think it’s just a metaphor that your demons will haunt you forever until you’ve made peace with it,” says Nélisse of why Shauna continues to “see” Jackie. (Watch the video interview above.) “[Shauna] still holds a lot of grief and a lot of guilt for Jackie’s death. She feels extremely responsible, even though it wasn’t fully her fault, and she can’t forgive herself for those events. So, I think, obviously, the demons keep chasing her is the reason why she also sees her son in her dream.”

But if teen Shauna was haunted and miserable, Nélisse had a blast shooting the bloody sequence. “It’s fun to have Ella back because it just brings me straight back into shooting Season 1. And it’s also nice because whenever a character dies, you’re like, ‘Oh, this is fine, you’ll be back to haunt me somehow.’ And so, yeah, we had a lot of fun playing that scene. And hopefully she’s back in Season 4 again.”

Hold up. We haven’t had our fill of Jackie in Season 3. Give adult Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) a bite!

