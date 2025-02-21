‘Yellowjackets’: Sophie Nélisse Explains Shauna’s Hallucinations & Talks Ella Purnell’s Return (VIDEO)

Kate Hahn
Comments

Yellowjackets

 More

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Yellowjackets Season 3 Episode 3 “Them’s the Brakes.”]

It wouldn’t be Yellowjackets without an eerie appearance by the dear departed, snarky soccer team captain Jackie (Ella Purnell). She froze to death in the Season 1 finale after stomping out of the cabin to sleep by the fire following a fight with her bestie Shauna (Sophie Nélisse) in the 1996 timeline. Her corpse was eventually turned into a meal by the starving players.

In the February 21 episode, “Snackie,” as some fans call her, had a starring role in Shauna’s hallucination after the teen inhaled toxic fumes in a cave. The terrifying sequence saw Jackie turn a slap bracelet into a murder weapon that encircled Shauna’s throat.

“I think it’s just a metaphor that your demons will haunt you forever until you’ve made peace with it,” says Nélisse of why Shauna continues to “see” Jackie. (Watch the video interview above.) “[Shauna] still holds a lot of grief and a lot of guilt for Jackie’s death. She feels extremely responsible, even though it wasn’t fully her fault, and she can’t forgive herself for those events. So, I think, obviously, the demons keep chasing her is the reason why she also sees her son in her dream.”

'Yellowjackets' Stars Choose Their Dream Adult Jackie (VIDEO)
Related

'Yellowjackets' Stars Choose Their Dream Adult Jackie (VIDEO)

But if teen Shauna was haunted and miserable, Nélisse had a blast shooting the bloody sequence. “It’s fun to have Ella back because it just brings me straight back into shooting Season 1. And it’s also nice because whenever a character dies, you’re like, ‘Oh, this is fine, you’ll be back to haunt me somehow.’ And so, yeah, we had a lot of fun playing that scene. And hopefully she’s back in Season 4 again.”

Hold up. We haven’t had our fill of Jackie in Season 3. Give adult Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) a bite!

Yellowjackets, Streaming, Fridays, Paramount+ With Showtime, Airs Sundays, 9/8c, Showtime

Yellowjackets - Paramount+

Yellowjackets where to stream

Yellowjackets

Sophie Nélisse




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
1
CBS Renews ‘NCIS,’ ‘Elsbeth,’ ‘Fire Country’ & 6 More
Erin and Ben Napier
2
Erin & Ben Napier Share Big News About ‘Home Town’ – Fans React
Savannah Chrisley
3
Savannah Chrisley Shares Update on Bid to Get Trump to Pardon Parents
Peter Krause in 9-1-1, Rob Lowe in Lone Star
4
‘9-1-1’ Spinoff Set in Nashville Is Officially Happening at ABC
Harris Faulkner and The View hosts
5
Fox News’ Harris Faulkner Blasts ‘The View’ After Her Shock Ratings Win