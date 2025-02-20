Owen Wilson is heading to Apple TV+ in an all-new comedy series titled Stick, and as the show’s arrival grows closer, there are more details emerging surrounding the title.

Below, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about Stick, ranging from the premiere date and premise to the exciting cast and much more. Scroll down for a closer look, and stay tuned for more updates as we approach the show’s debut at Apple.

When does Stick premiere?

The 10-episode season will make its global debut on the streaming platform beginning Wednesday, June 4 with three episodes. One new episode will then drop every Wednesday until the finale on July 23.

Who stars in Stick?

Wilson leads the comedy, which also features Peter Dager, Marc Maron, Mariana Treviño, Lilli Kay, Judy Greer, and Timothy Olyphant. Additionally, several golf superstars are set to make appearances including Collin Morikawa, Keegan Bradley, Max Homa, Wyndam Clark, and more. Other cameos include broadcasters Jim Nantz and Trevor Immelman, Good Good’s Matt Scharff, Brad Dalke, and Garrett Clark, as well as golf enthusiast Dan Rapaport.

What is Stick about?

Stick follows Wilson’s Pryce Cahill, an over-the-hill ex-pro golf whose career was prematurely derailed 20 years prior. Following the deterioration of his marriage and getting fired from his job at an Indiana sporting goods store, Pryce takes a big swing by shifting his focus to mentoring troubled 17-year-old golf phenom Santi (Dager). Described as a heartfelt, feel-good comedy, Stick focuses on a found family and their relationships set within the world of golf.

Does Stick have a trailer?

There is no trailer for the series yet, but stay tuned for more sneak peeks as they’re revealed in the weeks leading up to the show’s launch.

Who makes Stick?

Stick was created for television by Jason Keller who also serves as showrunner. He executive produces the series for Apple TV+ with Wilson, Ben Silverman, Guymon Casady, Howard T. Owens, Rodney Ferrell, Drew Buckley, Lee Eisenberg, Natalie Sandy, Christopher Moynihan, Bill Callahan, Valerie Faris, and Jonathan Dayton. Meanwhile, Faris and Dayton serve as directors along with David Dobkin, Jaffar Mahmood, M.J. Delaney, and John Hamburg.

Stay tuned for more on the series, and let us know if you plan to tune into the new show in the comments section, below.

Stick, Series Premiere, Wednesday, June 4, Apple TV+

