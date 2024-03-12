Owen Wilson to Play Ex-Golf Pro in New Apple TV+ Comedy

Owen Wilson has found his first post-Loki TV gig as he’s set to headline a new yet-to-be-titled Apple TV+ comedy.

The actor known for his roles in films such as The Royal Tenenbaums and Midnight in Paris will executive produce and star in the 10-episode show created, written, and executive produced by Ford v Ferrari‘s Jason Keller.

Wilson will play Pryce Cahill, an ex-pro golfer whose career was derailed 20 years ago, much too early into his athletic stardom. After he’s fired from his job at an Indiana sporting goods store and his wife walks out on him, Pryce puts all of his faith for the future on the shoulders of a troubled 17-year-old golf phenom.

Hailing from Apple Studios, the untitled project will be directed by Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris and executive produced by Keller, Wilson, Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, Rodney Ferrell, Guymon Casady, Lee Eisenberg, Natalie Sany, and Chris Moynihan.

This will be Wilson’s second major live-action TV role. He played TVA agent Mobius in Disney+‘s Marvel Cinematic Universe series Loki alongside Tom Hiddleston‘s titular God of Mischief. Wilson’s other TV credits have included episodes of Cars on the Road, Documentary Now!, Tales From Radiator Springs, Saturday Night Live, Community, Drunk History, and King of the Hill.

The upcoming comedy joins Apple’s acclaimed slate such as Ted Lasso, Shrinking, Platonic, and Loot as well as the upcoming star-studded series Palm Royale. No other casting news for this series has been unveiled at this time, but stay tuned for possible updates about the title and much more.

