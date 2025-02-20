‘White Lotus’ Fans Are Divided Over New Theme Tune – Show Creator Mike White Chimes In

The White Lotus is one of HBO’s most successful shows, and the recent Season 3 premiere broke its previous ratings record, attracting 2.4 million viewers for the first episode, a 57% increase from the Season 2 premiere.

However, while fans are loving having the show back with a new luxurious setting and a host of weird and wonderful characters, one thing viewers are struggling to get on board with is the updated Season 3 theme song.

“The White Lotus season 3 theme song is like New Coke. No one asked for it to completely change and you messed up the original flavor and no one likes it,” wrote one upset X user. “Hopefully they go back to the original theme next season.”

Another added, “The only thing America can agree on right now is that the white lotus season 3 theme song is NOT it.”

“White Lotus taking away “Doodududoo!” from their new theme song is an exercise in artistic hubris. Give the people what they want!” quipped another.

“The new white lotus theme song is mike white’s first miss,” another wrote, referring to the show’s Emmy-winning creator Mike White.

“White lotus changed its theme song. I’m not okay,” said one user.

Another added, “Mike White if you thought you could just change the White Lotus theme song without taking heat think again!”

In an interview with HBO, obtained by The New York Post, White explained his decision for the theme change, stating, “I think that for the show to feel fresh, it needs to either expand or shift or change.”

“The first season was a lot about privilege and a kind of upstairs/downstairs thing with the employees and the guests and the comedy of that. And then, when we were in Italy [for Season 2], the theme was more about sex and the dynamic between men and women and sexual relationships,” he continued.

“This season is dealing with more religion and spirituality and God, so the show itself and the kind of stories that these characters are facing are a little bit more existential and tragic,” White added. “It has a little bit more of an operatic, dramatic dimension because of the nature of exploring existential, spiritual themes.”

Cristobal Tapia de Veer composed the show’s theme song across its three seasons. The first season was notable for its use of tribal drums and chanting-like vocals. Season 2 kept the theme fairly similar, with a bit more of an operatic and dance music vibe to fit the European setting.

However, Season 3 deviates quite a bit from the original, opting for a more mellow, jaunty arrangement at the start before turning more dramatic towards the end.

Not everyone hated the new theme; in fact, it has its fair share of supporters. “I have no idea why people are hating on this. Did the theme deviate from what season 1 and season 2 did? Sure. But if you look at this in isolation, it’s pretty fantastic,” wrote one YouTube commenter.

“I love this. It has a dark backbone that goes deeper and deeper,” said another.

“Love this theme! It has a dark feeling to it, love how it gradually builds up to a nice beat, it fits this season’s setting so well!” added another. “It shouldn’t sound the same as S1 and S2, as both locations are more “Western”, this is SE Asia! The composer has done a great job.”

Another wrote, “If you’re angry, the music sounds different—it’s there, but you’re not truly listening. Amazing works feel different too, yet they remain the same.”

Each season of The White Lotus takes place at a different vacation location, revolving around a mysterious murder and the rich folk caught up in the mess. Season 1 was set in Hawaii, Season 2 moved to Sicily, and Season 3 takes place in Thailand.

What do you think of the Season 3 theme song? Do you prefer the original? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

The White Lotus, Season 3, Sundays, 9/8c, HBO