‘The Price is Right’ Contestants Turn Into Dancing Queens After Big Wins – See Drew Carey React

The Price is Right had one thing happen that almost never does. On Tuesday, February 18, two women who spun the wheel, landed on $1.00. And the unusual event seemed too bond them from the start. By the end of the show, they had both had won big and were dancing with joy!

Roslin Real bet $1 on the foosball table, which foreshadowed what happened later. The retail price was $610, so she got to meet the host Drew Carey and play The Range Game, where a $600 range of numbers is displayed to the contestant. A $150 rangefinder begins to travel over the numbers. The game show contestant must stop the rangefinder when it covers the price of a prize. If successful, the contestant wins the prize, which in this case was a trip to Vermont.

She danced the entire time, even while at her podium, and as she hit the button to start the range, Carey mocked her by imitating her dance. Real stopped between 9320 and 9470. She was correct since the price of the Vermont Trip was $9,439. The contestant danced and flicked her hair in celebration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Price Is Right (@therealpriceisright)

When it came time to spin the wheel, Real’s luck continued. She landed on 100, which got her an extra $1,000. She also scored a spot in the Showcase. But, that’s not all. After the last person spun the wheel, Real had a chance to spin again. If she landed on the 5 or 15, she would win an extra $10,000, but if she landed on the 100 again, she would take home $25,000 in addition to her $1,000. Real danced as the wheel spun, which seemed to bring her luck because she landed on the 100 again, bringing her total to $26,000.

Two rounds later, Syria Brandt-Silvers, from Los Angeles, California, bet $1,800 on a home bar. $2,092 was the actual price, causing her to win. She played The Balance Game to try and win a living room set, which included a couch and a flat-screen TV. The Balance Game is where a contestant is shown four bags filled with various amounts of money. One of the bags is placed on an oversized scale. The contestant than has to figure out which of the bags equals the amount of the prize on the other side. If the scales, balance, they win the prize.

Carey put the $360 bag on the scale. Brandt-Silvers originally put the $3,000 bag on the scale, making the price $3,360, and then she quickly added $1,000. Carey asked her if she was sure and Brandt-Silvers said she wanted to change it to $5,000. So, she took the other bags off, added the $5,000 and $1,000 to make it $6,360. The model Rachel put the bag on the other side and it balanced out, meaning she won the living room set.

When Brandt-Silvers spun the wheel, it’s like Deja vu happened. She also landed on 100, giving her an extra $1,000. However, when she tried to spin again to win the extra money, she failed, landing on 70.

Both of the women made it to the showcase round, where they could win amazing prizes. Real passed on hers and gave three trips to New Orleans, Switzerland, and Thailand to Brandt-Silvers. She danced as the trips were being explained, showing off her excitement. Brandt-Silvers bet $20,000 for all three trips. Real’s Showcase was a hot tub, wine fridge and cellar, and a boat. She bet $25,000.

For Brandt’s Showcase, the actual price was $31,309, making a difference of $11,309. Real’s was $38,717. She was over $13, 717. Brandt-Silvers won the game, and her amount basically added up to the money that Real won at the wheel. Brandt-Silvers took a page out of Real’s book and danced and jumped as she celebrated her prizes.