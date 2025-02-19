‘Wheel of Fortune’: Newlywed Wins $86,000 After Rival’s Amazing Puzzle Solve

Spin That Wheel For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Wheel of Fortune Newsletter:

Contestant Drew Goldfarb, from Las Vegas, Nevada, is now able to take his wife on multiple honeymoons after winning a huge jackpot. On Tuesday, February 18, the sportscaster went to the Bonus Round on Wheel of Fortune after winning $46,912.

When the game show came back from the commercial, Goldfarb was seen standing behind the Bonus Round Wheel with a Wild Card and am Expeditions Cruise wedge in his hand.

“Could you hold my phone too?” host Ryan Seacrest joked.

“Yeah, if you want,” the contestant chuckled.

“You’ve got your hands full there. You’ve got this trip you’re playing for and the extra consonant with the wild card,” Seacrest said before telling him to spin.

Goldfarb was there with his wife, Angela, whom he married at the end of 2024, and said it was a great way to kick off a marriage.

Before guessing the “Phrase” category, Drew landed on “N” on the wheel. The game show gave him “R,S,T,L,N, and E.” He had to guess three more consonants and a vowel as well as an extra consonant because of the wild card. Goldfarb went with “C,D,M,A,G.”

His puzzle looked like “TA_E M_ AD_ _CE.” Before the ten seconds even counted down, Goldfarb guessed “Take my advice,” and won $40,000. His total winnings were $86,912 and a cruise.

“We are going to have so many honeymoons,” Goldfarb said after Seacrest asked him what was going through his brain.

Goldfarb had a great game throughout, with a few trip ups. He was even shocked when one of his fellow contestants solved an impossible puzzle.

He started off great, solving the first two Toss-ups right off the bat. In the next round, the contestant struck gold when he kept landing on $2,500 every time he spun, and even gaining a Wild Card, until he guessed “R,” in which there was none in the puzzle. After his opponents, Lauren Hoonilal, from Forest Hills, New York, and Akeya Works, from Norcross, Georgia, guessed and solved the puzzle, fans were left confused by the outrageous phrase, which was “A smack of jellyfish.”

Reddit users were confused and thought it was a “swarm of jellyfish.”

“64 years old and that’s the first time I have ever heard that term,” an avid watcher said.

“Did anyone actually know this without looking it up?” wondered another.

“Yeah. That’s a new one for me,” added a fan.

In the next round, Goldfarb’s luck ran out after Hoonilal guessed the entire puzzle, and won the $10,000 wedge. However, he solved the next puzzle, which have him a chance to win a Mediterranean trip as well as more money.

After the next toss up round, the game was tight as Goldfarb had $19,454, Hoonilal trailed with $14,050, and Works was in last place with $10,000.

During the final spin, Seacrest and Works’ opponents were shocked when she solved the puzzle, which was “Pie-eating contest” with only three letters guessed.

“What do you know that we don’t know? I was stunned you got it so fast,” Seacrest said.

Because of this solve, Works ended in second place with $14,500. Hoonilal came in a close third with $14,050. Goldfarb knocked them out of the park with $19,454.

Seacrest said it was a “great night” with the contestants winning so much money and prizes.