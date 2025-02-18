‘Wheel of Fortune’ Player Flaunts Her ‘WoF’ Nails, But Did They Bring Her Luck?

Spin That Wheel For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Wheel of Fortune Newsletter:

A Wheel of Fortune contestant got into the spirit as she showed off her creative nails to host Ryan Seacrest on the Monday, February 17, episode of the show.

Maggie Rosenberg, from Los Angeles, California, painted her nails the Wheel of Fortune wheel colors. She played against Morgan May from Minneapolis, Minnesota, a hobbyist magician who performs in local shows, and Tomell Brown, from Rex, Georgia, who is passionate about music and singing, loves the band Boys II Men, and is a self-published self-help book author.

Rosenberg got off to a slow start in the game. In the first round, May solved all of the puzzles, leaving Brown and Rosenberg with $0. He racked up $10, 250.

During the second round, Rosenberg started to get on the board but used up all of her money buying vowels. She did, however, obtain a wildcard that she could use for the Bonus Round. She solved the puzzle, resulting in $1,000 in her bank. May and Brown’s banks stayed the same.

The food festival organizer solved an entire puzzle by herself in the Prize Puzzle round, resulting in $2,500 more dollars and a trip to the Galapagos. She ended the round with $22,568. Rosenberg gained $2,000 in the Triple Toss Up Round.

Despite not solving the final puzzle, Rosenberg wound up winning the game. May ended with $18,750. Brown had no money, so Wheel sent him home with $1,000.

For the Bonus Round, Rosenberg picked the category “Living Things.” Right before she spun the wheel, Seacrest pointed out her nails. “Take a look at those Wheel of Fortune wedges,” he said.

“How timely of you.”

Seacrest also asked her about the food excursions that she and her boyfriend go on since she mentioned that she loved to travel and eat earlier on in the show. They traveled to Korea to eat Be Bim Bop. Rosenberg then got back in to the game and spun the wheel. She landed on the “A” in “America.”

After WOF gave her R, S, T, L, N, and E, the puzzle looked like: _ _ TE _ _ _NE_ _ _ _S. She guessed “G, H, P, and O,” and got to guess another consonant because she had a Wild Card and she picked M.

Co-host Vanna White touched the letters that Rosenberg guessed, making the puzzle change to _ _TE G__NE_ P_GS.

Rosenberg did not guess the puzzle in 10 seconds, which turned out to be “Cute Guinea Pigs.” She lost out on $50,000, but took home $24,568 and a trip.

Seacrest asked to see the nails one more time before the game show ended and Rosenberg held up her hand to show the camera.