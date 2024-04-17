Ava’s ‘Abbott’ Open House, Hulu’s ‘Under the Bridge,’ ‘Family Guy’ Finale, Ken Jennings Plays the ‘Pyramid’

Disney/Gilles Mingasson

Abbott Elementary

9/8c

“You’re like the principal who cried wolf—except she’s also the wolf,” scoffs Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter), who along with her fellow Abbott Elementary teachers are beyond skeptical that the braggadocious Ava (Janelle James, oh so Emmy worthy) can pull off a coup at this year’s Open House—which she once again dubs “Ava Fest.” While the name-dropping principal rallies her troops to “make it unhinged,” Janine (Quinta Brunson) is becoming unhinged now that it’s time to make her employment with the school district official. It’s no secret she misses Abbott, and Abbott misses her, but which way will this do-gooder’s heart lead her?

Bettina Strauss / Hulu

Under the Bridge

Series Premiere

An unsettling eight-part drama based on the late Rebecca Godfrey’s true-crime chronicle stars Riley Keough (Daisy Jones and the Six) as Godfrey, a disaffected writer who returns home to Victoria in Canada’s British Columbia after 10 years to report on “the misunderstood girls” of the region. Little does she know that she’s stepped into a world of intrigue, sparked by the disappearance and presumed murder of teenage Reena Virk (Vritika Gupta) after tangling with mean girls from a group youth home. The local cops call them “Bic” girls—because, says group leader Josephine (a chilling Chloe Guidry), “we’re disposable.” Killers of the Flower Moon Oscar nominee Lily Gladstone brings a stoic gravity to the role of indigenous police officer Cam Bentland, who takes a special interest in Reena’s case. The Good Wife’s Archie Panjabi co-stars as Veena’s devout and distraught mother. The series launches with two episodes.

FOX

Family Guy

Season Finale 9:30/8:30c

Seth MacFarlane’s rollicking animated comedy didn’t make it to 22 seasons by playing it safe. That’s especially true in the season finale, when Brian the Dog uses little Stewie’s time machine to go back to the biblical times of Jesus to try to change history. The impetus for this irreverent escapade is Brian’s crush on a devout vet tech (voiced by guest star Mae Whitman) whose faith keeps her from taking their relationship to the next level. Damn that horndog!

ABC / Christopher Willard

The $100,000 Pyramid

10/9c

Would you want to go up against Jeopardy! host and GOAT Ken Jennings in this lively word association game? That’s TV personality Ross Mathews’ challenge when he and Jennings face off, taking lucky contestants to the winner’s circle. (While we’re on the subject of game shows, can we just say how good it is to have Jeopardy! finally out of tournament mode?)

Netflix

Our Living World

Documentary Premiere

Earth Day is coming, which means a wave of new nature programming, led by a visually dazzling four-part docuseries, narrated by Cate Blanchett, that reveals a network of connections among the planet’s myriad tapestry of living things, sustaining life from oceans and deserts to forests and icy glaciers. As always, expect glimpses of fascinating creatures in their habitats, including jousting Arctic musk oxen and salmon in their spawning pool.

INSIDE WEDNESDAY TV: