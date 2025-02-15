‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Slam Bonus Round Answer: ‘That’s Not a Phrase’

Spin That Wheel For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Wheel of Fortune Newsletter:

Another Wheel of Fortune bonus round, another controversial result. Fans of the game show are calling out the final puzzle from Wheel’s February 14 episode.

It was Conner Kemmsies, a commercial pilot from Lakeside, California, who got to the bonus round after winning the prize puzzle and the triple toss-up and earning $19,080 in cash and prizes — including a six-day whale-watching cruise to Baja, California, with National Geographic–Lindblad Expeditions.

As Conner’s “beautiful family” and “smoking hot wife” watched on, he took on the episode’s ultimate challenge.

The category for the bonus round was Phrase, and after filling in the gimme letters — R, S, T, L, N, and E — and Conner’s selections — C, M, D, and A — the puzzle board read: _ D _ D M _ _ _ M E _ _ R _.

Conner got the first part — I DID MY — but couldn’t think of the last word. The answer, it turns out, was I DID MY HOMEWORK.

“Aw, dude, I don’t do homework anymore,” a disappointed Conner told host Ryan Seacrest. “I’m not in school now.”

In YouTube comments, fans objected to the bonus round answer.

“Took me a little bit, but [I] got it,” one said. “But ‘I did my homework’ is not a phrase.”

Two other fans agreed, with one saying, “That was a normal sentence.”

Commenters seemed split about the difficulty of the puzzle, with some saying it was “easy-peasy” and even “so easy,” and others saying it was “hard” or “tough.”

And as before, fans were frustrated that the bonus round prize was the minimum $40,000 yet again.

“What’s the point of the bonus wheel when it lands on $40,000, like, 90% of the time?” one person wrote.

Another added, “It’s always $40,000. Let’s mix it up!”

So far in Wheel of Fortune’s 42nd season, players have drawn the $40K prize from the bonus wheel 75 times and won that prize 38 times, according to stats shared by recapper Andy Nguyen. There have been 11 car prize draws with four wins, 10 $50K draws with six wins, three $70K draws with no wins, six $75K draws with no wins, and 10 $100K or $1M drawn with three wins.

Wheel of Fortune, Weeknights, Check Local Listings