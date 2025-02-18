‘General Hospital’: Guy Wilson Temporarily Replaces Jonathan Jackson as Lucky Spencer

The Doctor Is In For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our General Hospital Newsletter:

If you tune into today’s General Hospital, you might notice something different about Lucky Spencer, but don’t worry; things will soon be back to normal.

As confirmed by Soap Opera Digest, Jonathan Jackson, the actor who portrays Lucky, will miss a “handful” of episodes this month due to an unexplained absence. He is expected to return later this month and has already resumed filming new episodes.

In the meantime, Guy Wilson, best known for playing Will Horton on Days of Our Lives from 2014 to 2015, will step into the role of Lucky while Jackson is away. Wilson isn’t a stranger to General Hospital, having previously played a young version of Lucky’s late father, Luke, during a fantasy sequence in 2006.

Jackson’s brief hiatus comes just six months after returning to the soap in August 2024 after leaving to pursue new opportunities. He first started on General Hospital in 1993, when he was only 10 years old, portraying Lucky until 1999. The character was then taken over by Jacob Young and later Greg Vaughan before Jackson returned in 2009.

The actor continued to portray Lucky until 2011 when he again left the soap. He went on to star as Avery Barkley in the musical drama series Nashville for six years before returning to Port Charles in 2024 after a nine-year absence.

Announcing his return to the soap in June 2024, Jackson said in an Instagram video, “I’m super excited and can’t wait to dig in and see what’s going on in Port Charles. Excited to see Genie Francis and so many others. Just wanted to say thank you to all of the fans over the years — your persistence and love has certainly played a part in all this. Thank you also to Frank Valentini and everybody at ABC also for welcoming me back.”

His role as Lucky has earned him five Daytime Emmy Awards throughout the years, including three for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series and two for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

Wilson, meanwhile, most recently portrayed Detective Kevin Long on the Amazon Freevee series Bosch: Legacy. His other credits include Rizzoli & Isles, Breaking Bad, Hawaii Five-0, Major Crimes, Bones, and more.

