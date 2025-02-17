How to Stream ‘The Chosen,’ Including Final Seasons, in the US

The Chosen is in for the long haul with Prime Video as the hit historical drama has signed an expansive deal with Amazon MGM Studios to bring the first five seasons, upcoming seasons, and more to the streamer.

As announced on Sunday (February 16) via Dallas Jenkins‘ 5&2 Studios’ live stream on YouTube, Amazon MGM Studios has signed a deal with the production company for exclusive US streaming rights to the first five seasons and upcoming seasons of The Chosen and new unscripted series The Chosen In The Wild with Bear Grylls for Prime Video.

The fifth season, which will debut theatrically on March 28, will land on Prime Video in the US this June. The series will be available on Prime Video in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Sub-Saharan Africa, the UK, and Latin America later in the year.

Jenkins, who serves as Chairman and Chief Creative Officer of 5&2 Studios and creator/executive producer of The Chosen, said of the new deal, “For several years, the team at Amazon MGM Studios has proved over and over they’re passionate about this show and our fans. They’re going to make us better and get the show to more people, and I can’t wait to build this relationship.”

“The Chosen has had renowned success captivating audiences across generations, and we are looking forward to collaborating with Dallas and 5&2 Studios on a larger scale,” Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios, added. “As we look ahead, we see massive opportunities to develop additional faith-inspired content for our global Prime Video customers.”

Jim Packer, President of Worldwide Television Distribution at Lionsgate, stated, “Amazon MGM Studios is the perfect partner to take this already highly sought-after property to the next level. This wide-ranging, multi-territory deal presents a unique opportunity to deepen engagement with The Chosen’s loyal fanbase while drawing in new viewers around the world.”

The Chosen is the first multi-season series about the life and ministry of Jesus of Nazareth and those who knew him. Set against the backdrop of Roman oppression in first-century Israel, the series shares an authentic look at Jesus’ revolutionary life and teachings, as well as his relationships with those who interacted with him, including the apostles and disciples.

According to the official description, “Season 5 of The Chosen is back for Holy Week, the most pivotal week in human history. Tables are turned. Friends are betrayed. And powerful leaders plot the death of Jesus.”

In addition to new seasons of The Chosen, the deal will see the debut of a six-episode unscripted series, The Chosen In The Wild with Bear Grylls. In the series, renowned adventurer Bear Grylls takes the cast of The Chosen and director Jenkins on their own adventures into the wilderness.

The agreement also includes theatrical distribution and streaming rights to new releases about the crucifixion and the resurrection, which will be key components of Season 6 and 7 of The Chosen, the series’ final two seasons. In addition, Amazon MGM Studios has signed a first-look series and film deal with 5&2 Studios.

The Chosen, Season 5, March 28, Theaters / Streaming, June, Prime Video