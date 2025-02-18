Basketball Gold at the Olympics, a Rookie Graduates, Revolution in ‘Paradise,’ True Crime Horror in Indiana
A slam-dunk Netflix docuseries goes behind the scenes of the 2024 Paris Olympics basketball tournament, including the gold medal-winning Team USA. The Rookie gives a rookie a crucial test on her final day. The citizens trapped in Hulu‘s post-apocalyptic Paradise demand answers. A true-crime docuseries revisits the horrific 1990s crime spree of an Indianapolis man who buried the bodies of gay men behind his farm.
Court of Gold
The streamer’s latest immersive sports docuseries goes behind the scenes of 2024’s Paris Olympics men’s basketball tournament, getting up close and personal through six episodes with players on the USA, France, Serbia and Canada teams. With access to athletes and coaches on and off the court, the series captures all of the action that culminated in the fifth consecutive gold medal for Team USA, which included NBA MVPs LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Joel Embiid.
The Rookie
It’s Celina’s (Lisseth Chavez) final day as a rookie, and her training officer — and former rookie — John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) has one last test for her. Elsewhere on the beat, the much greener rookie Seth (Patrick Keleher) goes undercover under Lucy’s (Melissa O’Neil) supervision.
Paradise
The artificial sky is ablaze with the words “They’re lying to you” as a disillusioned Xavier (Sterling K. Brown) and fellow agent Nicole Robinson (For All Mankind‘s Krys Marshall) rebel against the powers that be — embodied by the manipulative mogul Samantha “Sinatra” Redmond (Julianne Nicholson) — and demand answers regarding the recent mayhem in their subterranean post-apocalyptic community. “Tell your girl I’m coming for her,” Xavier tells his former flame, Gabriela (Sarah Shahi). But Sinatra wouldn’t be Sinatra if she didn’t have a diabolical ace up her sleeve.
The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer
Jeffrey Dahmer and Ed Gein have more notoriety, but Herb Baumeister deserves inclusion in their serial killer hall of infamy. A four-part true-crime docuseries recounts the horrific toll of the suburban Indianapolis husband, father and businessman who targeted gay men in the 1990s, with the remains of 11 men discovered on the grounds of his Fox Hollow Farms property. The series focuses on Hamilton County coroner Jeff Jellison, who uses new DNA tech to try to identify the thousands of bones found behind the farm to bring closure to the victims’ families, who are interviewed along with a survivor of Baumeister’s attacks, Mark Goodyear, revealing himself for the first time on camera.
INSIDE TUESDAY TV:
- Will Trent (8/7c, ABC): A tropical storm provides the suspenseful backdrop for the GBI and Atlanta PD’s crusade to exonerate an innocent man.
- FBI (8/7c, CBS): Maggie (Missy Peregrym) connects with a 911 operator during the search for a missing girl after a sex-trafficking sting goes bust. Followed by FBI: International (9/8c), with guest star Veronica St. Clair as Special Agent Riley Quinn, sent to Istanbul to assist the Fly Team while on a secret mission to investigate a fellow agent; and FBI: Most Wanted (10/9c), where Remy (Dylan McDermott) calls in the Fugitive Task Force after his ex-girlfriend and judge April Brooks (Wendy Moniz) is attacked by a serial rapist.
- The Joe Schmo Show (9/8c, TBS): If at first you don’t succeed … the producers of the fake reality show rig another game in the oblivious Ben’s favor, but will he play along this time?
- Renovation Aloha (9/8c, HGTV): Hawaii-based renovators and flippers Tristyn and Kamohai Kalama tackle run-down properties on the island of Oahu, opening Season 2 with an abandoned 1950s home requiring repairs from roof to floor.
- Frontline (10/9c, PBS): The esteemed news program reports on the “Battle for Tibet” in an examination of China’s Communist rule over the country’s Buddhist population and addressing the succession of spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, who turns 90 in July.
- George Lopez: Muy Católico (streaming on Prime Video): The comedian riffs on generational differences, family dynamics and getting better with age in a comedy special, filmed live from LA’s Dolby Theatre, which Lopez, 63, has announced will be his last stand-up special.