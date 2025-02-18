Basketball Gold at the Olympics, a Rookie Graduates, Revolution in ‘Paradise,’ True Crime Horror in Indiana

A slam-dunk Netflix docuseries goes behind the scenes of the 2024 Paris Olympics basketball tournament, including the gold medal-winning Team USA. The Rookie gives a rookie a crucial test on her final day. The citizens trapped in Hulu‘s post-apocalyptic Paradise demand answers. A true-crime docuseries revisits the horrific 1990s crime spree of an Indianapolis man who buried the bodies of gay men behind his farm.

Court of Gold

The streamer’s latest immersive sports docuseries goes behind the scenes of 2024’s Paris Olympics men’s basketball tournament, getting up close and personal through six episodes with players on the USA, France, Serbia and Canada teams. With access to athletes and coaches on and off the court, the series captures all of the action that culminated in the fifth consecutive gold medal for Team USA, which included NBA MVPs LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Joel Embiid.

The Rookie

It’s Celina’s (Lisseth Chavez) final day as a rookie, and her training officer — and former rookie — John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) has one last test for her. Elsewhere on the beat, the much greener rookie Seth (Patrick Keleher) goes undercover under Lucy’s (Melissa O’Neil) supervision.

Paradise

The artificial sky is ablaze with the words “They’re lying to you” as a disillusioned Xavier (Sterling K. Brown) and fellow agent Nicole Robinson (For All Mankind‘s Krys Marshall) rebel against the powers that be — embodied by the manipulative mogul Samantha “Sinatra” Redmond (Julianne Nicholson) — and demand answers regarding the recent mayhem in their subterranean post-apocalyptic community. “Tell your girl I’m coming for her,” Xavier tells his former flame, Gabriela (Sarah Shahi). But Sinatra wouldn’t be Sinatra if she didn’t have a diabolical ace up her sleeve.

The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer

Jeffrey Dahmer and Ed Gein have more notoriety, but Herb Baumeister deserves inclusion in their serial killer hall of infamy. A four-part true-crime docuseries recounts the horrific toll of the suburban Indianapolis husband, father and businessman who targeted gay men in the 1990s, with the remains of 11 men discovered on the grounds of his Fox Hollow Farms property. The series focuses on Hamilton County coroner Jeff Jellison, who uses new DNA tech to try to identify the thousands of bones found behind the farm to bring closure to the victims’ families, who are interviewed along with a survivor of Baumeister’s attacks, Mark Goodyear, revealing himself for the first time on camera.

