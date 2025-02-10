Jenny Marrs doesn’t love flying on airplanes, and it all stems from a scary incident that she once witnessed on an aircraft. The Fixer to Fabulous star opened up about the experience while on a plane on the way home from a speaking event with her husband, Dave Marrs.

“As we took off, I whispered a prayer asking for a glimpse of the joy that a dear friend describes when she flies,” Jenny wrote on Instagram. “I love that she always says, ‘The top side of the clouds is my happy place’ (mostly because it’s truly incomprehensible to me).”

However, she had a different experience on this flight as she looked out to see the sun peeking through the clouds, resulting in a multi-colored sky. “As we ascended, I opened my window (I usually keep it closed because I once saw the engine catch fire mid-air, and I’ve never liked looking outside since) and I saw THIS,” she continued.

It prompted her to text her friend when she landed and gave her a new outlook on flying. “I’m thankful I opened the window,” Jenn wrote. “I still struggle with fear and am not a fan of being high up in the air in a metal tube, but I’m grateful for this unique vantage point to see the beauty God created.”

To conclude her message, she wrote,”Friends, if you’re facing something that makes your heart race and your palms sweaty today, I hope this video of the top side of the clouds can remind you that He will meet you right where you are most afraid. And, right there in that incomprehensible place, may He give you a glimpse of joy. As His kids, we can rest assured that we’ve been promised peace—a peace that covers our minds and hearts and is infinitely more powerful than any fear.”

Since Jenny has to travel for work obligations, she’s not able to avoid flying completely, but hopefully this will give her a newfound sense of confidence about getting on an airplane.

