What To Know HGTV’s Celebrity IOU is back with Eva Longoria, John Stamos and more stars getting hands-on with Drew and Jonathan Scott.

The Property Brothers dish on what it was like working with the celebrity guests.

Drew and Jonathan also discuss their upcoming show Don’t Hate Your House.

Drew and Jonathan Scott have rolled out the red carpet and toolbox for another set of stars who want to pay it forward for an important person in their lives. The Property Brothers work alongside Ike Barinholtz, Eva Longoria, Mario Lopez, William Shatner, and John Stamos as part of Celebrity IOU.

During the holiday season of giving, HGTV will gift fans five new episodes that see these A-listers share heartwarming stories of gratitude and surprise loved ones with home transformations. Of course, these TV and movie icons aren’t just sitting on the sidelines. They’ll have an active role in personalizing the dream spaces and wield a tool or two under the watchful eye of the dynamic duo of siblings.

The festivities kick off with the December 28 episode where Stamos looks to do a garage and patio renovation at the childhood home of Ken, his best friend of 50 years. Ken stopped creating music after the death of his father, so the actor hopes to provide an inspiring space to play instruments and relax with family and friends. Among the big aspects of this project was to tear down the old garage to create a modern, expanded room that features a new drum set on a portable stage.

We caught up with Drew and Jonathan, EPs who are also gearing up for more Don’t Hate Your House on December 29, to preview what’s to come.

We start these episodes with John Stamos and a friend of 50 years. What stood out about that episode? There is a lot that goes into this because memories are there.

Drew Scott: This has to be a record for how many decades John has known Ken. I love that we can have that kind of relationship and depth and bond they have in the episode. Plus, Jon loves this because he isn’t the only John that is a nerdy magician and musician.

Jonathan Scott: Yeah, I always like to bond with my fellow nerdy magicians. I did not think Stamos was into magic. I also know if we were able to touch his hair during the project. We were doing demolition at one point, and I remember I accidently got his hair. I thought he would have lawyers come after me, but he was the nicest guy. He was so genuine and just wanted to do something incredible for Ken. Ken as well was taken aback that we could have done anything and would have been thankful for it. But this was next level.

Drew: We’re taking this garage and making it into a beautiful music room. I think there is a certain type of celebrity that comes on our show. We’ve done 70 celebrity episodes now. They have big hearts. They are just everyday great people and want to give back. You see that with John, and he is just a big kid. Ike is the same. He is so passionate and one of the funniest people I’ve ever met. We couldn’t get through a scene for any part of the renovation without breaking down laughing, nearly peeing myself.

Jonathan: There is a lot of stuff that could never air. Some of the jokes were so funny, but not PG. You know if it’s a good project when the heart is being put out there. When the person really wants to be part of the whole process. Even Shatner at 93.

How physical did he get with his project? Did he help out?

Jonathan: I was surprised. He grabbed a sledgehammer. He wanted to do some of the demolition. I was like we obviously didn’t make him tear down the entire kitchen or something like that, but he wanted to be involved. Sometimes we would show up and he’d already be there.

Drew: Also, he is an equestrian and still rides. He injured himself a little bit so we thought we better take it easy with him. But he grabbed the sledgehammer and said, “I’ve got it. Just hand it over…Just back away [doing his best Captain Kirk].”

Eva Longoria has an eye for fashion and design. How was it working with her? She comes off as someone who might have a high standard for what she wanted done.

Drew: I didn’t know half the stuff she was into, but if there was one person as busy as we are it’s her. She has a great design eye with different aspects of her business, but she also makes decisions. I like it when someone knows what they are doing and make a quick decision and also she wouldn’t wait for us. She would just pick up the sledgehammer and jump on the counter and smash.

Jonathan: She was also bossy. She was bossing me around.

Drew: I liked it.

Jonathan: Yeah, she does it in such a delightful way where you don’t feel put off by her directness. I prefer that. I’ve found with any project that where someone is not as interactive and doesn’t tell you what they‘re thinking, inevitably they are not as happy as they could have been because it’s something you maybe didn’t get. She was so hands on with every design element and choice she was making. She knew what would be best received. So, she was a joy. It does prove once again the little ones you have to watch out for because she was very unassuming but came out like a machine during demolition.

Drew: Yeah, it was awesome.

Mario Lopez is in shape, so I would think he would be good for manual labor.

Drew: Here is the thing. Mario is in shape and has big muscles, but we were like is it TV muscle or everyday muscle? He had never done a big renovation like this one before. He wanted to make sure this was good for his best friend and his family. We’re taking a main common area and turning it into a living space plus a school space for the kids because they are homeschooled and did the kitchen. At the end of the day, he got in there and no matter what we asked him to do or try, he got in there to do it. Did he break a few things and damage a few things? Yes, but at the end of the day, we made it perfect.

Don’t Hate Your House is coming up. What stands out this season? It’s such a great show because more people are in these situations with costs of everything so high.

Drew: Don’t Hate Your House is the most relatable show on television. Whether they own their place or rent their place, there is something they are so fed up with at home. With the friction that makes life harder. Most people think you have to put up with it and get used to it or wash your hands with the house and move on. This is not the economic climate to necessarily be doing that because every time you sell you’re losing some equity to taxes, commissions, all of the costs. We’ve proven to people that you can fall in love with your house again.

Jonathan: We’re pros. We’ve done this a thousand times. We know how to get there. We’re also not going to beat around the bush. We’re going tough love it with these folks. You’ll see some situations. I laugh because why the hell is someone bringing us in if they don’t want to listen to our opinion. There are people as you’ll see that are questioning some of the things we’re suggesting. Well, then why are we here?

Drew: Yeah, we do give tough love this season. We’re not yes men. We’ll tell you you’re being an idiot if you’re being an idiot. We’ll tell you what is not going to be most functional. I think it’s nice there is tough love in these episodes this season.

We spoke about Celebrity IOU. I feel there is some of that going on as you’re rebuilding your [fiancée] Zooey [Deschanel’s] childhood home. What does doing this mean to you? I feel this could be an episode in itself?

Jonathan: I haven’t actually even thought about that, either. It’s such a tragedy. This year started with the fires in LA and Zoey’s childhood home burned to the ground. Her parents had been there for 42 years, they had that house. Nothing was left. Everything was gone. It was a complete loss. In trying to decide whether to rebuild, well what was so inspiring to hear that almost all their friends and almost all the people we know are moving back and love the area and community and want to support. They just want to know the best steps and rebuild. It’s a hundred year home and looks like it did the same but be better because I’ve not enhanced what wasn’t to code because it was a hundred years old.

Also, building it, this will be one of the very first fully fireproof, earthquake proof, termite proof homes going back. There is no wood in the construction. I wish more people would do the same thing because it’s a technology that is nominally more expensive than wood framed construction but you don’t have to have all the future issues. The good thing about our shows and our website drewandjonathan.com is we show what a lot of things people should know about. When they are building a house, they may think they are building it the best way possible. But we really test these different technologies to make sure we’re putting out the best stuff.

Drew: Not only with the show, but Jon and I are also working with the Palisades and Altadena and home owners and township. We’re trying to educate as many people possible because sadly there are some people that take advantage of people who have lost their homes and we’re trying to make sure people are not spending four times the cost to build it back when they don’t have to, There are just certain things you need to do to protect yourself.

That’s great. Living in Florida and dealing with hurricanes, I can relate to that as well.

Jonathan: Oh yeah, this for you just so you know. This project uses RSG 3-D that is also hurricane proof as well. One of the things I’ve been trying to say wherever I can get a soapbox…We have a changing environment around us. A lot of these extreme weather events are becoming more frequent and more intense, yet we keep building our houses back the exact same way. There is a better way. We tell people to question their architect and builder and say is there a way we can do this. At our place it’s a complicated Spanish style home with lots of curves and everything. It’s costing us less than 30 percent more to do it completely fireproof. So these are things that you need to ask yourself.

What’s your New Year’s resolution?

Drew: The big thing for me is everyone has this where you want to focus on the little tasks you mark down but push back the big things. The moment I catch myself not tacking the big thing and doing the little thing that has a small dopamine hit of achievement I’m stopping myself. I’m going straight to the big thing and chisel away at it. When you do that after a year and look back and see how far you’ve climbed the ladder toward what your goals are.

Jonathan: My goal is every time I see Drew procrastinate, it’s an open hand slap to the face.

Drew: Please don’t.

Jonathan: No, I’m saying goodbye to boring. I want to make every moment count, especially when it comes to the kids. So, finding ways to do new spontaneous things, even in design. You want to keep things interesting. No more basic, boring. Also, I want to take every opportunity to spread a little kindness. I think we need that more than ever.

Celebrity IOU, December 28, 9/8c, HGTV

Don’t Hate Your House, December 29, 8/7c, HGTV