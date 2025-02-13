The Price is Right fans praised the game show for having a nearly perfect episode on Tuesday (February 11) after something that rarely happens happened: Only one contestant out of the six that played didn’t win their prize.

Gabriel was up first after he guessed the amount closest for an electric skateboard, which retailed at $1,000. He guessed $825. Gabriel got the chance to come on stage and play Swap Meet. The game show contestant had to swap a gas-powered pizza oven that came with five accessories for a leather massage chair, a 75-inch 4k TV, or a Home Cleaning Stick Vacuum. He picked the chair, which retailed at $4299, resulting in him losing. The vacuum was the same price as the pizza oven.

The second big came around and the contestants had to rebid because they were all over. When host Drew Carey told them to rebid, Matthew big $1, and he won as the flame heaters retailed at $625. Matthew then had the chance to win camping gear by playing the game Coming and Going, where he had to tilt the price left or right to guess the right amount of the camping gear. He chose to tilt left and go with $7,629, which was correct.

At the third bid, Camille big $1,250 for a tool kit, of which the actual price was $2,149. When she came to the stage, she played Pass the Buck in order to win a 2024 Fountain Blue Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT. Camille had to guess the correct price of four grocery items within one dollar. She was spot on with two and only one dollar off from the others. This resulted in her picking a number from the board, in which she chose number two. Luckily, that was the right choice because the car symbol was revealed under it, making her win the car.

At the first Showcase Showdown, Gabriel and Matthew both spun a 75. Camille’s total equaled 85, meaning she moved onto the Showcase.

As the fourth item up for bid, a Home Gardening System was up for bid. Ellen big $1,100 and won after the actual price was $1,373. She went on to play Shell Game for a chance to win a trip to Vietnam. Ellen was shown four items that all had incorrect prices shown. She had to determine whether the correct prices were higher or lower. Every time the contestant is correct, they are given a chip to place by one of four shells. At the end of the game, if she placed a chip by the shell that conceals a ball, then she won a bonus prize. Ellen was only wrong on one of them. The shell that she didn’t pick was empty, so she won her trip.

The second to last item up for bid was a pair of drones, retailed at $1,680. Jason was the closest without going over at $1,350. He came to the stage to play Double Cross to try and win a home gym. In this game, Jason was shown two prizes and two lines of numbers that intersect in the center. He must highlight the prices of the prizes. When Jason adjusted one prize’s highlight, the other prize’s highlight automatically moved in tandem. If the correct prices are highlighted, then the contestant wins both prizes. He aligned them perfectly and won the home gym and designer accessories.

The final bid had a Cornhole set worth $764. Sharon big $676, making her the winner. She played Money Game for a chance to win a 2025 Nissan Sentra S. In Money Game, the middle number of the price of the car is revealed. Sharon was shown a board with nine pairs of numbers on it. She had to correctly guess the first two and the last two numbers of the car in order to win it. The middle number was two. Sharon picked 23 for the first two numbers and 92 for the last two, resulting in her winning.

In the second Showcase Showdown, Jason spun over 100 disqualifying him from moving on. Ellen spun 25, and Sharon spun 100 exactly, making her move on to the Showcase. She also won an extra $1,000 for spinning 100 exactly.

For The Showcase, Sharon bet $32,535 on a trip to St. Marten, backyard furniture, and a 2025 Bayliner Element M15. She versus Camille who bet $23,700 on kitchen appliances, a suite of electronics, and a trip to New Zealand. The price of her package was $42, 381, making her $9,864 under. For Camille, hers equaled $24,387, making her the winner with a difference of only $684.

Fans on Reddit thought this was an “almost perfect game,” with five people winning and two of them winning cars.

“Almost perfect show today! 5/6 wins! Both cars won! Congratulations to the contestants,” one fan said.

“And both cars won in thrilling ways, too! Overall, a smart group of contestants, and I was very happy to see so many winners!” wrote another.

“Sounds like I missed a good show,” wrote a disappointed fan.