A The Price is Right contestant went home with a car on Monday’s (February 10) edition, after playing what fans call the “hardest game” on the game show. Dawn was one of the lucky ones as she played “That’s Too Much,” a game that almost no one wins.

“That’s Too Much” involves 10 prices on a board. One by one, host Drew Carey flips them over and asks the contestant if they think the price that is shown is too high for the prize that the model shows off, which is usually a car. If the player believes that the price is lower than the car, then they proceed to the next one. Once they think that the price is too high, they have to tell Carey, “That’s too much.” The catch? It can only be the next-highest one from the actual price of the car. If they are correct, the contestant wins the car.

In Dawn’s case, She thought that $25,460, $26,705, $28,020, $29,338, and $30,620 were all too low for the Ford Bronco. The final price that was flipped over was $31,905 before Dawn said it was “too much!”

Carey asked model Manuela to reveal the price of the car, which was $31,685, meaning Dawn was correct and she won the Bronco. Dawn cupped her shocked face in her hands before running to Manuela to hug her.

“Good way to start the show!” Carey said before moving on to the next game.

Dawn got to this point by correctly guessing the price of an air hockey table, which she also got to take home.

In an Instagram post shared by The Price is Right, Dawn expressed her excitement and gratitude for winning. “My hubby and I had the BEST time… even before I won!!” she wrote.

Many fans praised Dawn for winning because they labeled “That’s Too Much!” as the hardest game on the show.

“As someone who won this game, it’s tough but doable! I love to see others win!!!!” a former player named Alexis wrote on Instagram.

“This is definitely one of the 3 hardest games to play for a car, the other two games are 3 strikes and Stack the Deck. I’m glad to see her won the game. It’s been a while,” said another.

“They need to call this game ‘That’s Too Hard’,” commented a fan.

“Soooo hard to win this game. I hollered when she won,” said an Instagram user.

“Somebody WON this game?” another asked.

Dawn also posted on Reddit and said she was excited to shared that she won. Fans congratulated her there as well.

“I can’t believe someone actually won That’s Too Much! We salute you!!” one fan wrote.

“Congratulations, and forever know that you performed a little miracle for us all to see by cracking that game. Big kudos!” wrote another.

“You won that game like a boss,” one last fan said.