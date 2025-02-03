‘The Price Is Right’ Introduces Huge New Plinko Twist – Fans React

Drew Carey shook things up on last Wednesday’s (January 29) episode of The Price Is Right at Night, introducing a massive new twist to Plinko and giving a contestant the chance to walk away with over $200,000. Now fans are wondering if the super-sized prize will get introduced to the dayside version of the show and if other changes are on the way.

Having debuted in 1983, Plinko has become the most popular pricing game ever on The Price Is Right. However, after 40-plus years, Carey thought it was time to add a new wrinkle to the game in the form of the Golden Plinko chip.

As long-time viewers know, Plinko sees a contestant given one round flat disc (a Plinko chip), which they must drop into the Plinko board in hopes of landing the chip in a high-value slot at the bottom while trying to avoid the $0 slot in the center. The contestant can also earn up to four more chips by guessing the value of small prize items.

A contestant named Michelle made her way up to the stage on Wednesday’s episode after guessing the closest to the price of a trip to Santa Barbara, California. Announcer George Gray then explained she would be playing Plinko before Carey revealed a twist to the game.

“You can win four more chips, but tonight we have a special twist to the game,” the beloved host said. “One of the prizes has a special Golden Plinko chip attached to it. And if you get the gold Plinko chip, wherever [it] drops, we’re gonna times whatever it lands on by ten.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Price Is Right (@therealpriceisright)

Michelle looked shocked as Carey explained, “So if you land on the $20,000, you can win $200,000 with that one chip.”

During the pricing game, Michelle earned three more chips, including the coveted golden chip, and took to the stairs to drop her chips into the Plinko board.

The first three chips all landed in the $5,000 slot, giving her a total of $15,000. But she still had the Golden chip to go, with a chance to increase whatever she landed on by ten.

Michelle dropped the Golden chip, hoping to land it in the $20,000 slot. However, it veered off and ultimately ended up in the $2,000 slot, giving her another $20,000.

“Aww,” Carey added, seemingly disappointed the Golden chip didn’t land in a higher value. “Well, $35,000 altogether,” he added. “That’s not bad. Not bad at all.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Price Is Right (@therealpriceisright)

The Golden Plinko chip has been seen once before on The Price Is Right, on April 4, 2008, when it debuted as part of the show’s $1,000,000 Spectacular episode. However, back then, a contestant could only earn the special chip if they could amass at least $60,000 with their regular chips, which didn’t end up happening.

Fans loved the introduction of the new twist and took to social media to share their excitement, with one Instagram user writing, “Ooh, I LIKE this twist!!!”

“I’ve literally had this exact idea for about 10 years to help spice up plinko a bit. Looking for any new game designers?” said another.

“NOW… that’s my kinda PLINKO game…” another added.

Another wrote, “Do this for daytime too!!”

“Yeeeeees!!! The smile on her face!!! Love TPIR,” said one fan.

“Let’s gooooo,” added another.

Did you watch Wednesday’s episode? What did you think of the Golden Plinko chip twist? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

The Price Is Right, Weekdays, CBS

The Price Is at Night, Weeknights, CBS