‘Masked Singer’ Masks Up, ‘Mythic Quest’ Plays a New Game, ‘Simpsons’ Special, Sitcom Valentines

The Masked Singer introduces new costumed crooners for Season 13. In a change-of-pace episode of Mythic Quest, the gaming team leaves the office to play a murder-mystery game on a private island. Disney+ presents a special episode of The Simpsons, with Lisa going back in time to meet a young Monty Burns. ABC sitcoms Shifting Gears and Abbott Elementary mark Valentine’s Day.

Michael Becker / Fox

The Masked Singer

Season Premiere 8/7c

The musical guessing game begins again as Season 13 tempts fate with an opening performance of “Get Lucky,” featuring the panel, host and guests from past seasons including former “Wasp” Mario. Among this season’s outrageously elaborate costumes: Ant, Bat, Cherry Blossom, Coral, the truly bizarre Fuzzy Peas, Honey Pot, the camera-centric Paparazzo, Pearl and more. Group A takes the stage for the first round of competition, with earworm standards including “SexyBack,” “La Bamba” and “Mad World.” Mad indeed. Followed by a new episode of The Floor (9/8c).

Apple TV+

Mythic Quest

The video-game developers take a break from office shenanigans for a special episode of the acclaimed comedy, decked out in period costumes for a murder-mystery party on a private island. Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) suspects it’s all a ruse concocted by her creative partner Ian (Rob McElhenney) to grill her boyfriend Storm (Chase Yi) in person. There is a secret agenda at play here, but no one knows who’s the host or the killer.

The Simpsons

Special 8/7c

With the iconic cartoon on hiatus from Fox‘s Sunday lineup until March 30, Simpsons fans can enjoy a full-length episode, “The Past and the Furious,” as the show’s latest streaming exclusive. Lisa takes center stage, time-traveling back to 1923, where she joins a young Monty Burns on an ecological crusade to save the Springfield Mini Moose from extinction. The result of their escapade sets the young Richie Rich onto the path of becoming the soulless tycoon we’ve come to love to hate over the many years.

Shifting Gears

8/7c

Love, and past loves, are in the air as ABC’s only current hour of comedy marks Valentine’s Day with special episodes. On Gears, Matt (Tim Allen) pays homage to his late wife with a Valentine’s visit to her grave, with unexpected consequences. Followed by Abbott Elementary (8:30/7:30c), where Janine (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams) celebrate their first Valentine’s Day as a couple. But it’s not all hearts, flowers and chocolates, because it’s also time for Ava (Janelle James) and the teachers to begin planning for the annual school district budget meeting.

Prime Target

The action in the math-based chase thriller shifts to Baghdad as the series crosses the halfway point, with math prodigy Edward (Leo Woodall, soon to be seen in Peacock’s new Bridget Jones movie) and his NSA protector Taylah (Quintessa Swindell) begging archeologist professor Andrea Lavin (Sidse Babett Knudsen) for access to the newly unearthed site where algebra was born. As Edward geeks out, Taylah freaks out when she senses new danger, unaware that her own boss and godmother Jane Torres (Martha Plimpton) has ordered Edward’s elimination.

INSIDE WEDNESDAY TV: