‘Let’s Make A Deal’: See Wayne Brady React to Contestant’s ‘Awkward’ Pickle Request

Martin Holmes
Comments
Wayne Brady and contestant on Let's Make A Deal
Let's Make a Deal Instagram

Let's Make a Deal

 More

Let’s Make A Deal host Wayne Brady is used to dealing with strange and often awkward encounters on the long-running game show, but one recent contestant’s request put the host in a serious pickle.

On Friday’s (November 22) episode, Brady brought a contestant named Kevin to the stage for a chance to play for a prize. Kevin came dressed as a giant pickle, which was already weird enough. However, things only got stranger from there after Kevin made an unusual request.

“Would you be so kind to have a pickle with me?” Kevin asked as he pulled a jar of pickles out of his costume.

Brady picked up the jar and said, “Oh, a pickle fresh out of a guy’s pocket… Well, I’m gonna have to say, Hell no.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Let’s Make A Deal (@letsmakeadealcbs)

The audience laughed at Brady’s response as Kevin held his head in his hands. “This bottle is waaaaarm,” Brady added. “I appreciate you. It’s the thought that counts. You better put that back. Thank you very much, though, Kevin.”

Despite the pickle denial, Kevin had better luck with his second request when he asked Brady if he could “get a hug” instead. The Whose Line Is It Anyway? star reached over and gave the contestant a big hug while the audience “aww’d.”

Fans jumped into the comments on the Let’s Make A Deal Instagram page to react to the moment, with one commenter joking, “Now I know I gotta bring something to get a hug.”

“I watched this live and I was lmao. Wayne is the best,” said another.

Wayne Brady on Let's Make A Deal

Let’s Make a Deal Instagram

“This was hysterical. He should have his own show,” another added.

Another wrote, “Yes awkward I would not have eaten pickle either.”

Wayne Brady Wrestles Otters in 'Let's Make a Deal Primetime' First Look
Related

Wayne Brady Wrestles Otters in 'Let's Make a Deal Primetime' First Look

However, one fan thinks Brady should have given the pickle a chance. “C’mon, ya think that guy poisoned the pickle or did something weird to it?! Just be cool, man! Throw that caution to the wind…might have been the best warm pocket pickle you ever had in your life!” they said.

Let’s Make A Deal announcer Jonathan Mangum also shared his thoughts during the episode, telling Brady, “I’m gonna come up with a t-shirt that says, ‘If you didn’t take the pickle, can we hug.'”

“I’ll bring it up at the next HR meeting,” Brady quipped.

Even if he didn’t get Brady to eat his pickle, Kevin walked away with a hug, $100, and a moment he’ll never forget.

What did you think of the pickle moment? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Let’s Make A Deal, Weekdays, CBS

Let's Make a Deal (2009) - CBS

Let's Make a Deal (2009) where to stream

Let's Make a Deal (2009)

Wayne Brady




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Wes Bentley in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 11
1
‘Yellowstone’ Recap: Another Major Death & Big Trouble for Jamie
Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli of 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 34
2
Will ‘DWTS’ Return for Season 34?
Ryan Eggold as Ed Ramsey — 'Cross' Season 1
3
Will Ryan Eggold Return for ‘Cross’ Season 2?
Chuck Woolery
4
Chuck Woolery, ‘Wheel of Fortune’ & ‘Love Connection’ Host, Dies at 83
Sabrina Carpenter, Whitney Cummings
5
Sabrina Carpenter Lost Out on ‘Conners’ Role — ‘Thank God,’ Whitney Cummings Says