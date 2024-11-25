‘Let’s Make A Deal’: See Wayne Brady React to Contestant’s ‘Awkward’ Pickle Request

Let’s Make A Deal host Wayne Brady is used to dealing with strange and often awkward encounters on the long-running game show, but one recent contestant’s request put the host in a serious pickle.

On Friday’s (November 22) episode, Brady brought a contestant named Kevin to the stage for a chance to play for a prize. Kevin came dressed as a giant pickle, which was already weird enough. However, things only got stranger from there after Kevin made an unusual request.

“Would you be so kind to have a pickle with me?” Kevin asked as he pulled a jar of pickles out of his costume.

Brady picked up the jar and said, “Oh, a pickle fresh out of a guy’s pocket… Well, I’m gonna have to say, Hell no.”

The audience laughed at Brady’s response as Kevin held his head in his hands. “This bottle is waaaaarm,” Brady added. “I appreciate you. It’s the thought that counts. You better put that back. Thank you very much, though, Kevin.”

Despite the pickle denial, Kevin had better luck with his second request when he asked Brady if he could “get a hug” instead. The Whose Line Is It Anyway? star reached over and gave the contestant a big hug while the audience “aww’d.”

Fans jumped into the comments on the Let’s Make A Deal Instagram page to react to the moment, with one commenter joking, “Now I know I gotta bring something to get a hug.”

“I watched this live and I was lmao. Wayne is the best,” said another.

“This was hysterical. He should have his own show,” another added.

Another wrote, “Yes awkward I would not have eaten pickle either.”

However, one fan thinks Brady should have given the pickle a chance. “C’mon, ya think that guy poisoned the pickle or did something weird to it?! Just be cool, man! Throw that caution to the wind…might have been the best warm pocket pickle you ever had in your life!” they said.

Let’s Make A Deal announcer Jonathan Mangum also shared his thoughts during the episode, telling Brady, “I’m gonna come up with a t-shirt that says, ‘If you didn’t take the pickle, can we hug.'”

“I’ll bring it up at the next HR meeting,” Brady quipped.

Even if he didn’t get Brady to eat his pickle, Kevin walked away with a hug, $100, and a moment he’ll never forget.

Let’s Make A Deal, Weekdays, CBS