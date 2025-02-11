Take It Off! Take It Off! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Masked Singer Newsletter:

What better way to kick off a new season of The Masked Singer than with the six words we hear all the time with panelist Ken Jeong? Well, that’s how he’s feeling about one of the contestants in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the Season 13 premiere, airing February 12.

Following the clues package and performance for Paparazzo, Jeong declares, “I know exactly who this is. This is Kieran Culkin of Succession, and the connection to Steve Martin is Father of the Bride.” At least one of his fellow panelists doesn’t think it’s a completely out-there guess. “Oh, right,” Robin Thicke chimes in.

But Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg asks, “But can he sing, Ken?” Watch the full clip above.

For Season 13 of the hit Fox musical competition, Jeong, Thicke, and McCarthy Wahlberg return as panelists and Nick Cannon as host. They will open up the premiere with a superstar performance of “Get Lucky” alongside some very special guests from past seasons, including The Masked Singer‘s Wasp, Mario.

For Season 13, there are 15 masked celebrities competing to win the Golden Mask Trophy. Episodes will commemorate acclaimed franchises including Shrek, Ghostbusters, the 100th anniversary of The Grand Ole Opry, and the iconic Rat Pack and feature exciting theme nights like Voices of Olympus: Unmasking the Gods, Carnival, Boy Bands, Decades, and Soundtrack of My Life.

Season 13 also features a new character, Lucky Duck, described as “delightfully mischievous.” The Lucky Duck will pop in throughout the season to offer cheeky and luck-related clues then will be unmasked at the end of the season. There might be a special connection to someone on the show. (Remember when McCarthy Wahlberg’s husband Donnie Wahlberg appeared as Cluedle-Doo?)

The Masked Singer, Season 13 Premiere, Wednesday, February 12, 8/7c, Fox