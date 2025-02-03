Take It Off! Take It Off! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Masked Singer Newsletter:

The Masked Singer may be 13 seasons in, but it’s showing no signs of slowing down when it comes to the creativity of its costumes for its celebrity contestants.

TV Insider has an exclusive first look of two of the new costumes for Season 13, which premieres on Wednesday, February 12, at 8/7c on Fox: Stud Muffin and Yorkie. See below for the full versions of both their photo cards.

When The Masked Singer returns for its new season, with the all-new “Lucky 13” theme, there will be some fun new elements in addition to the regular performances and clues about those under the masks. That includes the new character Lucky Duck. This character is delightfully mischievous and will pop in throughout the season to offer cheeky and luck-related clues. Lucky Duck will be unmasked at the end of the season, and there could be a special connection to someone on the show. (Doesn’t that sound like Season 5’s Cluedle-Doo, who dropped clues and was revealed to be Donnie Wahlberg, husband of panelist Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg)?

The Masked Singer Season 13 will feature 15 all-new costumes in total. In addition to Stud Muffin and Yorkie, which we have now exclusively revealed, those costumes include: Fuzzy Peas, Ant, Honey Pot, Coral, Paparazzo, Space Ranger, Cherry Blossom, Bat, and Griffin.

Nick Cannon returns as host, as do McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, and Rita Ora as panelists for Season 13. The Masked Singer is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment. Rosie Seitchik, Craig Plestis, and Cannon serve as executive producers. Seitchik serves as showrunner. The series is based on the South Korean format created by Mun Hwa Broadcasting Corp.

What do you think of the new costumes for Season 13? Let us know in the comments section below.

The Masked Singer, Season 13 Premiere, Wednesday, February 12, 8/7c, Fox