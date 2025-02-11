Carrie Underwood Shares Then & Now Photos Ahead of ‘American Idol’ Return

Hit All the High Notes For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our American Idol Newsletter:

Carrie Underwood is returning to American Idol a mind-blowing 20 years after she first auditioned for the show that launched her to superstardom, but this time, she will be the one judging the auditions.

The popular country singer took to Instagram on Monday (February 10) to share an incredible then-and-now, side-by-side photo, the first from her American Idol audition back in 2004 and the other taken on the set of the show’s upcoming 23rd season.

“‘Then’ as a contestant vs. ‘Now’ as a judge 20 years later!” Underwood captioned the post. “Counting down the days as we’re one month away from the March 9 season premiere of @americanidol on @abc and Stream on @hulu! 🎤🎶 #CUonIDOL.”

In the first photo, a 21-year-old Underwood stands before the judges, wearing a pink top and denim jeans, with shoulder-length frizzy blond hair, and her hands stretched out, palms up, by her sides. The second photo shows the now 41-year-old singer adopting the same pose, with long, wavy blonde hair and wearing a bright pink button-up dress.

Fans loved the glow-up and jumped into the Instagram comments to share their reactions and excitement for the upcoming season.

“What a full circle moment! Can’t wait!” wrote one commenter.

“The only difference between than and now is her voice is even more unbelievable,” said another.

“Still our girl! Cannot wait for you on American Idol,” another added.

Another wrote, “Can’t believe it’s been 20 years! That’s two decades of country music domination!!! Can’t wait to watch!”

“Watched you then and look forward to watching you now!” said one fan.

“You were country, when country wasn’t cool,” added another.

Underwood is replacing Katy Perry as a judge for Season 23, serving alongside returning judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. However, while many fans are excited for the season, Underwood’s involvement has also been met with backlash after she performed at President Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20.

Speaking on her decision to perform at the event, the Grammy-winning performer said, “I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event. I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future.”

Are you excited to see Underwood on American Idol? Will you be watching the new season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

American Idol, Season 23, Premieres, March 9, 2025, ABC