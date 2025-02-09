Tom Brady Mocked by Super Bowl Viewers for Continuously Bringing Up 2017 Comeback

Alyssa Norwin
Comments
Tom Brady walks across the field before Super Bowl LIX
Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Super Bowl

 More

Tom Brady was one of the announcers for the 2025 Super Bowl, and made sure to remind viewers of his iconic game against the Atlanta Falcons during the game eight years earlier. Social media users quickly got fed up with the seven-time champion for how much he referenced the comeback.

“I’m really gonna have to hear Tom Brady bring up the Atlanta Super Bowl loss every Super Bowl for the next 10 years, aren’t I?” one person wrote on X. Another added, “If your Super Bowl drinking game is “Every time Tom Brady talks about playing in the Super Bowl” you’re already dead from alcohol poisoning,” and someone else wrote, “How many times is Tom Brady going to tell us he was in a SuperBowl?”

Another viewer wrote, “Tom Brady pissing me off talking bout my Falcons,” and someone else jumped in to say, “it was only a matter of time before “that guy” Tom Brady made a Falcons-Patriots Super Bowl reference!!! He Sucks!!!”

The Chiefs had a tough first half against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, falling 24-0 halfway through the game. The score led Brady to reminisce about his own rough start against the Falcons in 2017.

While playing quarterback for the New England Patriots in 2017, Brady and his team were down 21-3 at halftime. They made a huge comeback in the second half to force overtime, then won the game 34-28. It gave Brady his fifth Super Bowl win and went on to further cement him as the GOAT.

See Photos of All the Celebrities at the 2025 Super Bowl
Related

See Photos of All the Celebrities at the 2025 Super Bowl

Brady retired from football in 2023 and began working as an analyst for Fox Sports during the 2024-2025 season. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has often been compared to Brady for his success. In seven seasons, he’s won three Super Bowls, and is playing for his fourth in 2025. However, it will remain to be seen if he’s able to pull off an epic comeback like Brady did nearly a decade ago.

Super Bowl

Tom Brady




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Super Bowl 2025 commercials
1
Every Super Bowl 2025 Commercial So Far
Pete Davidson and Kevin Costner at the 2025 Super Bowl
2
See Photos of All the Celebrities at the 2025 Super Bowl
Callum Kerr, Andrew & Dawn Searle
3
‘Virgin River’s Callum Kerr ‘Grieving’ After Mother & Stepfather Found Dead
Puppy Bowl 2025
4
Who Won the Puppy Bowl 2025? See Game Highlights
Jonny Fairplay
5
Jonny Fairplay Announces Death of Grandmother, 21 Years After Lying About It on ‘Survivor’