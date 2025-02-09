See Photos of All the Celebrities at the 2025 Super Bowl

Super Bowl 2025: See Pete Davidson, Kevin Costner & More Stars at the Game (PHOTOS)

Celebrities at Super Bowl 2025
Super Bowl

The 2025 Super Bowl was a star-studded affair! In addition to Taylor Swift, who was in attendance to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce, there were tons of other celebrities in the crowd at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, for the big game.

Super Bowl LIX featured a re-match between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. There were celeb fans from both teams in the stands, but also stars who just wanted to enjoy the high-profile event.

Scroll down to check out photos of all the stars who attended the Super Bowl, and keep refreshing since we’ll be updating as the game goes on.

lady gaga and doechii at super bowl 2025
Doechii/X

Lady Gaga & Doechii

Lady Gaga and Doechii hung out during the game after Gaga’s performance to kick off the show.

jon hamm at 2025 super bowl
NFL/X

Jon Hamm

Jon Hamm announced the Chiefs to the field before the big game. He’s a longtime supporter of the team.

Actor Bradley Cooper is interviewed before Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Emilee Chinn / Getty Images

Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper announces the Eagles to the field while wearing a Philly jersey to the game.

Taylor Swift at Super Bowl 2025

Taylor Swift

Swift arrived with about an hour until kickoff and was seen in a private suite with one of the HAIM sisters.

Keleigh Sperry Teller and Miles Teller attend the Super Bowl LIX Pregame
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry Teller

Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Teller supported the Eagles at the 2025 Super Bowl. Although Keleigh has cheered on the Chiefs in the past due to her friendship with Swift, she stayed loyal to her longtime team at this year’s big game.

Paul Rudd at the 2025 Super Bowl
NFL/X

Paul Rudd

Longtime Chiefs fan Paul Rudd was joined by his son at the Super Bowl. They spent some time on the field before the game.

U.S. President Donald Trump walks onto the field prior to Super Bowl LIX
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Donald Trump

President Donald Trump made an appearance at the Super Bowl and even walked on the field before the game started.

Actor Pete Davidson poses for photos with members of the Philadelphia Eagles cheerleading squad before Super Bowl LIX
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson posed with some Philadelphia Eagles cheerleaders before watching the game.

Kevin Costner takes photos on the field prior to Super Bowl LIX
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Kevin Costner

Kevin Costner spent some time on the field before the Super Bowl.

Louis Tomlinson attends the purple carpet during the Super Bowl
Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Louis Tomlinson

Louis Tomlinson posed for photos on the purple carpet before the Super Bowl.

Tom Brady walks across the field before Super Bowl LIX
Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Tom Brady

Tom Brady was at the Super Bowl for his job as a sports analyst for Fox, and he looked sharp as he walked across the field beforehand.

Kaitlyn Bristowe attends the Tubi Red Carpet during the Super Bowl LIX
Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Kaitlyn Bristowe

Kaitlyn Bristowe represented Bachelor Nation with a sporty look at the Super Bowl.

macaulay culkin and brenda song at super bowl 2025
NFL/X

Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song were spotted holding hands as they walked to their seats.

Jay Z and Blue Ivy at Super Bowl 2025
NFL/X

Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter

Jay-Z had daughters Blue Ivy Carter and Rumi Carter by his side for the Super Bowl, which took place one week after the family’s big night at the Grammy Awards.

Flavor Flav attend the purple carpet during the Super Bowl LIX
Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Flavor Flav

Flavor Flav was decked out and ready to go for the Super Bowl, and stopped by the purple carpet before the game.

Brendan Fraser attends the Tubi Red Carpet during the Super Bowl LIX
Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Brendan Fraser

Brendan Fraser was one of the celebs in attendance at the Super Bowl and hit the purple carpet to take pictures before the game.

Breland attends the purple carpet during the Super Bowl LIX
Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Breland

Breland was all smiles as he hit the purple carpet before attending the big game.

Reggie Bush and Lilit Bush attend the Tubi Red Carpet during the Super Bowl LIX
Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Reggie Bush and Lilit Bush

Reggie Bush and his wife hit the purple carpet before attending the Super Bowl.

Bradley Cooper and his daughter at Super Bowl 2025
NFL/X

Bradley Cooper

Longtime Philadelphia Eagles fan Bradley Cooper was in attendance for the game with daughter Lea. Leading up to the big day, he served cheesesteaks to Eagles fans on the streets of NOLA.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph attend the purple carpet during the Super Bowl LIX
Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Da’Vine Joy Randolph was at the Super Bowl and took some time to pose for photos before the game.

Terry Crews and Rebecca Crews attend the purple carpet during the Super Bowl LIX
Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Terry Crews and Rebecca Crews

Terry Crews and wife Rebecca Crews had a date night at the Super Bowl and looked fired up before the game.

Kelsey Anderson and Joey Graziadei at the Super Bowl 2025
Kelsey Anderson/Instagram

Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson returned to her hometown to attend the Super Bowl.

Josef Newgarden and Ashley Newgarden attend the purple carpet during the Super Bowl LIX
Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Josef and Ashley Newgarden

Race car driver Josef Newgarden hit the Super Bowl with his wife, Ashley.

Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson at Super Bowl 2025
FourWalls/Instagram

Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson

Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson brought the Philly love for the Eagles.

