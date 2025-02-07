‘Jeopardy!’ ToC Player Says They’re a ‘Certified Wagering Idiot’ After First Finals Loss

This… Is… Jeopardy! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

The first round of the 2025 Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions featured a tie between two fan-favorite returning champs heading into Final Jeopardy. The triple-stumper final clue knocked the leading player out of first place, and another player’s all-or-nothing bet resulted in a painful loss. Two players shared memories from filming on the Jeopardy! Reddit discussion board for the February 7 episode, with one admitting they had to do “so much math” to make it out of this tiebreaker and the other called themselves a “certified Wagering Idiot.”

Competing in the 2025 Jeopardy! ToC finals were three fan-favorite competitors: Adriana Harmeyer, Isaac Hirsch, and Neilesh Vinjamuri. Vinjamuri is the wildcard entry who’s been dominating the tournament, and Harmeyer and Hirsch were seeded directly into the semifinals thanks to their performances in their original Jeopardy! runs.

They proved to be worthy competitors. It was anyone’s game throughout the entire episode, with the first-break scores being Harmeyer with 1,600, Hirsch with 2,000, and Vinjamuri with 2,400 and the second-break scores being Harmeyer with 3,400, Hirsch with 2,800, and Vinjamuri with 3,800. Two Daily Double victories in Double Jeopardy were enough to pull Hirsch into the lead entering the final round. His score going into Final Jeopardy was 13,800, with Harmeyer and Vinjamuri tied at 11,400 each.

A “European history” category is what stumped them all. The clue: “At his trial, revolutionaries referred to deposed Louis XVI with this last name, one used previously for a dynasty.” The correct answer: “What is Capet?” Vinjamuri was the player who bet it all, hoping to increase his winnings total by a large margin to beat both Hirsch and Harmeyer. Hirsch bet 9,001, taking him down to 4,799, and Harmeyer wagered 6,000 for a final score of 5,400. It wasn’t a large lead, but it was enough to win.

Harmeyer shared memories from this “blur” of a day on Reddit.

“This game was a blur. There are two main things I remember: The last thing I looked at before leaving my hotel that morning was a list of the tallest mountains in the world. If not for that being fresh in my mind, I may have gotten that first Daily Double. Study at your own risk,” she wrote to fans. “I did so much math for that final wager.”

Hirsch had notes for his final bet.

“Some spare thoughts on today’s game,” Hirsch wrote on the same Reddit board. “Getting in on the buzzer with this group is very difficult. As someone who does a bad job of disguising my frustration when I can’t ring in, the wide shots this game should provide lots of fun reaction shots where I look like someone just killed my dog after I’m beaten in.”

“Obviously I was a little too conservative on my DD wagers here,” he continued. “In my defense, I am legitimately terrible at both anagrams and African geography, and I was a little gun shy after whiffing my last two. Still I came out of this recognizing the mistake and planned on wagering more aggressively in the future.”

“As a certified Wagering Idiot, I thought second and third being tied would be ideal for me, as they’d both be forced to wager everything and I would win in a Triple Stumper situation (or if I got final right),”Hirsch’s comment concluded. “Unfortunately, Adriana understands wagering much better than I do, so she takes game 1. All congratulations to her.”

All three finalists will rematch on Monday, February 10. The first player to score three wins is the champion.