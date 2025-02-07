‘Maine Cabin Masters’ Star Matt ‘Dixie’ Dix’s Wife Ginna Dies Unexpectedly at 48

Ginna Dix, the wife of the Magnolia Network’s Maine Cabin Masters star Matt “Dixie” Dix, has died unexpectedly at 48.

The Magnolia Network confirmed the passing on the Maine Cabin Masters‘ official Instagram account on Wednesday (February 5), writing, “We are heartbroken to announce the unexpected passing of Ginna Dix on February 1, 2025. Beloved wife of Dixie, God Daughter to Ryan’s parents, and friend to so many. Ginna was a huge part of the Maine Cabin Masters family and will be missed tremendously.”

“We thank you all for your love and support, but ask that you give the Maine Cabin Masters team privacy at this time,” the statement concluded.

An obituary for Ginna was also shared on centralmaine.com on February 4, revealing she died at Maine Medical Center in Portland, Maine, with family members by her side. A cause of death was not provided.

According to the obit, Ginna and Dixie met in 2000 and tied the knot the following year, on September 22, 2001. The couple went on to have three children together: Michael, Lindsey, and Kiley.

After earning a bachelor’s degree in nursing in 2000, Ginna worked as a registered nurse in Maine for many years before earning a Master of Science in nursing at Purdue University in 2018 and becoming a nurse practitioner at Harold Alfond Center and MaineHealth Franklin Memorial Hospital in Maine.

“Ginna loved spending time at their home in Rangeley with her husband and their three dogs, Quimby, Dodge and Asher,” her obituary stated. “Ginna found joy in spending time at the beach in the summer and snowmobiling through the woods in the winter.

“She was happiest when she was ‘up to camp’ surrounded by her family and friends, listening to music and drinking a glass of Prosecco on Saturday mornings,” it continued. “She was often found sitting quietly on the couch with her dogs, a strong cup of coffee and reading a book.”

Maine Cabin Masters debuted on January 2, 2017, on the then DIY Network (now the Magnolia Network). The show centers on restoring and renovating cabins in Maine and follows contractor Chase Morrill, his designer sister Ashley Morrill, and her carpenter husband Ryan Eldridge. Master carpenters Dixie and Jared “Jedi” Baker also feature in every episode.

Eldridge paid tribute to Ginna on Instagram, writing, “We were born on the same day two years apart, our parents were best friends, you married my best friend. You should have been my little sister for those eleven years before Kali came along, but you were too damn tough and strong willed for that.”

He added, “You have been a big part of my life since day one and left this world way to soon, but you sure did make a mark in your short time. I love you Gin!”