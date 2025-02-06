Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

The cast of Queer Eye was meant to appear on Thursday’s (February 6) episode of The View, but by the time the hour-long episode ended, the guys were nowhere to be seen. While Ariana DeBose‘s scheduled interview did air, Jeremiah Brent, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness were not on the show.

The decision not to have the Queer Eye cast interviewed came after the hosts’ “Hot Topics” segment ran longer than expected, according to Entertainment Weekly. Whoopi Goldberg, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, and Sunny Hostin — Joy Behar is away this week — had a lengthy conversation about Elon Musk‘s access to sensitive information in the U.S. Treasury Department. One source told EW that the Fab Five interview was cut so they would not have to rush through it with the limited time left in the broadcast.

However, fans who were hoping to catch the cast chatting about the show — which premiered its ninth season in December — are in luck. The interview was still filmed and will air as part of the Monday, February 10, show, EW reported.

Season 9 of Queer Eye was the first to feature Brent following the exit of Bobby Berk. He announced his decision to depart the show in November 2023. “It’s with a heavy heart that I announce that season 8 will be my final season on Queer Eye. It’s not been an easy decision to be at peace with, but a necessary one,” Berk shared. “Although my journey with ‘Queer Eye’ is over, my journey with you is not. You will be seeing more of me very soon.”

Berk said that he decided to leave because he thought the show was ending once his initial contract with Netflix was up. “Mentally and emotionally, I thought we all moved on. I know I did, and I started planning other things,” he told Vanity Fair.

The View, Weekdays, 11 a.m. ET, ABC