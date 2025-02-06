Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

Joy Behar was on hand for Monday’s (February 3) episode of The View but has been missing from the panel ever since.

On Tuesday, cohost and moderator Whoopi Goldberg said of her absence, “Joy is not here. She’ll be back tomorrow, we think.” However, on Wednesday, Behar was again missing from the table, with former cohost Star Jones stepping up to round out the group for old time’s sake.

At the start of Thursday’s episode, Behar was again absent, but this time, Goldberg shared a hint as to why she has been on a temporary hiatus.

“Joy is not here. We wish her a happy opening night. It’s tonight,” she explained before the first “Hot Topic” discussion got underway. The implication may be that she has been tied up with her obligations to her new show and had to unexpectedly miss The View‘s last few episodes as a result.

Behar is debuting a new show called My First Ex-Husband, an off-Broadway play at Mac-Haydn Theater in New York. She is one of four members of its initial cast — alongside Susie Essman, Tovah Feldshuh, and Adrienne C. Moore — who’ll be starring in the show until February 23.

“My First Ex-Husband is a bold and heartfelt adaptation of true stories by the legendary Joy Behar, comedienne and co-host of The View. With razor-sharp wit and no filters, it explores the messy, hilarious truths of love, sex, and relationships,” the show’s description reads. “Whether you’re happily coupled, cautiously committed, or considering changing the locks, relationships are complicated—and universally relatable. These stories are your stories, only funnier.”

The cast of the show will rotate every four weeks, starting with a second lineup — Judy Gold, Susan Lucci, Cathy Moroarty, and Tonya Pinkins — from starring February 26 to March 23, followed by a third set — Jackie Hoffman, Gina Gershon, Andrea Navedo, and Veanne Cox — from March 26 to April 20. Behar will return to the show for a week during the third set, from March 26 to the 30th.

It’s unclear when Behar will return to The View, but she is usually on hand for Fridays to serve as the moderator in Goldberg’s absence.

The View, weekdays, 11 a.m. ET, ABC