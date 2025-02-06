[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Pitt Season 1 Episode 6 “12:00 P.M.”]

Did Santos (Isa Briones) just lose the only person who seems to be on her side on The Pitt?

The latest episode, which covers the 12:00 p.m. hour of Robby’s (Noah Wyle) shift told in real-time across the first season, continues to see surgeon Garcia (Alexandra Metz) in Santos’ corner in traumas, even giving her the go-ahead to do a chest tube (which the intern had been wanting). However, then Santos accidentally drops a scalpel, and it lands in Garcia’s foot. Garcia not only takes over the procedure (and has Gerran Howell‘s Whitaker glove up to help), but she also doesn’t let her remove the scalpel.

After, Garcia pulls Santos aside. She’s confident, but there’s a fine line with cockiness, she warns. She also lets her assist but handles her own wound care.

“I love an undoing of a character,” Briones tells TV Insider of that moment. “Those are the moments where you start to realize someone is vulnerable, and they’re human. She’s been talking a lot of s**t. She’s been high and mighty about a lot of things. And that’s the best kind of storytelling moment, when all of that facade breaks down and you see someone really make a mistake and have to reckon with it because all of a sudden it’s like, that was her one ally because she wasn’t trying to make allies. She’s been kind of mean to everyone else, and she really bit the hand that fed her.”

She continues, “I think it’s just a fun moment of starting to really see the facade breaking down and realizing how imperfect she is and how she’s still very early in her career. She’s an intern. It’s her first day. She is low on the totem pole, not as high and mighty as she might think she is.”

Elsewhere in the episode, hospital administrator Gloria (Michael Hyatt) tries to get Robby on board with improving patient satisfaction scores (otherwise they could lose the ED) after a meeting with an outside management group; he then gathers everyone to talk about areas of improvement. He also must tell the parents of a teen who overdosed that their son is brain dead and there’s no chance, and they ask him to stay while they speak with the family support specialist; his mother then refuses to agree to organ donation. Collins (Tracy Ifeachor) wins the bet regarding a stolen ambulance and plans to buy a stroller. Plus, McKay (Fiona Dourif) checks in with Robby about the teen whose mother was so worried he’ll hurt a list of girls she made herself sick to get him to the hospital; he left for school soon after, and she hasn’t been able to reach him. McKay thinks the mother needs help as well, and Robby convinces her to talk to someone by suggesting it will help her communicate with her son.

