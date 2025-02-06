Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom‘s long-awaited reunion finally aired during the Season 6 premiere of The Kardashians. After Khloé’s best friend Malika Haqq ran into Lamar while in Las Vegas for the 2024 Super Bowl, she organized a meet-up between the exes, which Khloé agreed to so she could give Lamar back some of his things that she still had in her possession.

Although Khloé and Lamar initially split in 2013, she withdrew the divorce filing so she could make medical decisions for him after his near-fatal overdose in 2015. After remaining by his side for several months post-overdose, Khloé eventually pulled the plug on the relationship for good in 2016. On The Kardashians, she gave more insight into why she decided to completely cut contact with her ex-husband at the time.

“I haven’t had contact with Lamar in nine years,” Khloé shared. “I just think it’s time to shed as much as I can. … We’ve had such history and the last time I did see him, we didn’t end on the best terms.”

She added, “I had to break contact with him because Lamar was repeating some of the same behaviors that I just couldn’t stand for. I was shocked that he was repeating those behaviors himself coming out of the whole Vegas accident.”

Khloé didn’t specify exactly what behaviors Lamar had returned to, but gave some more details about the last time she saw the former NBA star. At the time, she was renting a home for him that was next door to where she lived so she could make sure he had all the help he needed as he rehabilitated.

“I went over the house to say bye because I was going to Scott Disick‘s birthday and I walked in on Lamar doing things that he, in my opinion, shouldn’t have been doing,” Khloé continued. “I was very upset. I said to him, ‘I’m going to Vegas. You need to be out by Monday. That’s it. I’m done. I’ve given all I can give and tried to help all I can help.’ I haven’t seen Lamar since that day.”

Despite the difficult turn their relationship took, Khloé still looked back on her early years with the NBA star fondly. The two tied the knot in 2009 after just 30 days of knowing each other. She referred to Lamar as the “love of my life” and admitted, “I don’t even know if I could put into words what I felt with Lamar, but it was just some of the most special, magical time of my life. It felt like the most purest love I’ve ever had. Although there was so much darkness in that marriage, there was the brightest of the bright times and I love it and I cherish it.”

As for why she finally decided to meet with Lamar for the first time in nine years, Khloé said, “I am ready to start my 40s fresh and free and as released from as much s**t as I can be.”

Although Lamar was 50 minutes late for the reunion and seemed “visibly uncomfortable,” Khloé was able to give him some of his sentimental belongings back. They also got emotional while reliving their past. “I took you through a lot, huh?” Lamar asked, to which Khloé admitted, “Yes. I can’t say it was the easiest time.” Lamar told his ex-wife that he “f**ked up,” adding, “I love you for trying your hardest with me. That love, I don’t think it will ever go away. I know it won’t.”

Khloé was clear in her confessionals that this was not a romantic reconciliation, but simply a way for her to get some closure after a difficult time in her life. “To learn how to un-love someone and go through that is almost like a death,” she explained. “Him calling me his ‘wife,’ the words are empty. When it was great, it was spectacular. When it was bad, it was horrific. There wasn’t a lot of in between.”

Their conversation will continue during next week’s episode.

