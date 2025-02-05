The countdown to the February 24 premiere of the new CBS soap, Beyond the Gates, is on, and TV Insider has a sneak peek of a behind-the-scenes video of the making of this trailblazing series.

“Groundbreaking for everyone in the industry, not just our show,” declares Daphnée Duplaix, who plays Dr. Nicole Dupree Richardson, and previously appeared on One Life to Live as Rachel Gannon and Passions as Valerie Davis.

Created by veteran soap writer Michele Val Jean, Beyond the Gates is a daytime drama from CBS Studios and NAACP Venture in partnership with Proctor & Gamble Studios. Set in an affluent Maryland suburb, BTG focuses on the Dupree family, which is described as “a powerful and prestigious multi-generational family that is the very definition of Black royalty. But behind these pristine walls and lush, manicured gardens are juicy secrets and scandals waiting to be uncovered. And those that live outside these gates are watching closely.”

To see the idea she had on paper come to life was a memorable moment for Val Jean. “I’ve been living with this world in my head,” marvels Val Jean in the video. “I got here and there were faces to the characters, sets, clothes and so much hair! I’ve always wanted to create a show centered around rich, Black people.”

Throughout the video, the cast conveys a sense of honor to be included in this new chapter in soaps. “It’s an absolute thrill to be a part of this historic moment in daytime television,” declares Tamara Tunie, who plays matriarch Anita Dupree, but first hit the daytime scene in 1987 as As The World Turns’ Jessica Griffin.

Adds daytime newcomer Lauren Buglioli (Vanessa McBride), “Michele, she’s the first person of color to create a soap. To be on this one feels like, trust the timing of your life. You’re where you’re supposed to be.”

Karla Mosley, who previously worked as Guiding Light’s Christina Moore and The Bold and the Beautiful’s Maya Avant, is aware of how significant it is that CBS is adding the show to its daytime lineup. “Beyond the Gates is the first soap to be greenlit in over 25 years,” she notes. “It’s exciting.”

For Clifton Davis, who portrays patriarch Vernon Dupree, but has been working in show business for over 50 years, the importance of the moment is not lost on him. “The early ’70s, remembering how difficult it was to find roles,” he says, “and now we have African American writers and it lifts my spirit to see how many advances African American professionals in this industry have made.”

Concludes Tunie, “This is special.”

Check out this video to see the cast, the sets, and more!

Beyond the Gates, Series Premiere, Monday, February 24, CBS and Paramount+, Check Local Listings