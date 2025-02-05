Drew Carey Opens Up About His Love Life 5 Years After Ex-Fiancée Was Murdered

Drew Carey is known to The Price is Right viewers as a happy-go-lucky, regular guy who always smiles and cracks jokes, but the beloved host has faced his fair share of struggles over the years, and has been open about his mental health.

In a new interview with Us Weekly, Carey opened up about his love life, how he doesn’t date, and learning to move on following the tragic death of his former fiancée, Amie Harwick, who was murdered by an ex-boyfriend in 2020.

Carey said he thinks about Harwick “every day,” revealing, “Her death still affects me and my ideas about relationships and intimacy. It was all damaged by first our breakup, and then, the day before she died, when she texted me.”

The comedian explained how he and Harwick went through a “really bad” but “necessary” breakup. “I couldn’t think about her or see a picture of her. I didn’t want to be reminded,” he shared. “And then I got a text from her out of the blue. She said, ‘Hey, it’s Amie. I’ve been thinking a lot about forgiveness. I would love to get together with you and talk about some things.'”

Carey said he texted her “that I loved her” and agreed to meet up with her the following week. “I heard from one of her friends that she shed tears about my saying that I loved her still. Which I did. I loved her madly even though we were broken up,” he stated.

Unfortunately, Carey and Harwick never got to reconcile, as the next day, she was murdered.

“It destroyed me for a while,” Carey said, admitting, “I still don’t date. I have women I go out with and spend time with, but it’s all platonic, and I don’t care about anything else. Amie’s death really affected everything.”

The Drew Carey Show star explained how Harwick’s funeral and connecting with her friends and family helped with the healing process. “We held each other up through the funeral and the trial [of Harwick’s ex-boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse, who was convicted of killing her],” he said. “Now Amie’s memory and the things she lived for keep us going.”

Before his relationship with Harwick, Carey dated Nicole Jaracz, whom he proposed to in 2007. However, they never got married, calling off their engagement and separating in 2012. While Carey has never had kids of his own, he was a proud stepfather to Jaracz’s son, Connor, whom she had from a previous relationship. Carey has remained a presence in Connor’s life since the breakup.

He’s also a godfather, telling Us, “I have this great female friend group that I cherish, and I’m godfather to several sets of kids from the group. We hang out together, went on vacation together and we talk to each other every day. That’s the biggest blessing in my life right now.”

