‘The Price Is Right’ Fans Name ‘Worst Mistakes’ Contestants Can Make

The Price is Right fans believe that a few different things can be the “worst mistake” a contestant can make on the game show. They agreed on about a few different things.

“What mistake is the WORST mistake you see players doing, ALL too often?” a Reddit user asked.

“Bidding a dollar UNDER someone else in contestant’s row. Not too common, but I’ve seen it way more often than I should,” one fan said. Most of the time, the price won’t be $1 under what the previous contestant bid. In the same vein, many fans said that bidding $1 over the previous person when they are second or third because the next contestant will just bid $1 more.

Another Reddit user thought that “looking to the audience during a timed game” is the worst mistake someone on the show can make. A lot of contestants look to the audience, mainly the people they came with, for help on the prices or what number to pick next, and often times it doesn’t turn out well for the contestant.

“Even Drew [Carey] tells them not to look at the audience,” said one fan.

“Never look or listen to the audience for ANYTHING!” a Reddit user wrote.

A few other said “Not ending prices in zero in 10 Chances.” The game is usually played for a car, which most likely ends in a five or zero.

A former contestant chimed in and said, “I cannot stand it when someone has a range of say $50 or $100 and they don’t consider a guess that gives them that amount of money less as well as higher. For instance must be within $100 and they guess $115 for an obviously nice item. Use the hundred dollars higher or lower to your advantage. I know when people are on stage there is so much pressure but when you have the ability to strategize and they don’t use it it’s so hard to watch.”

“I just thought of another one – you rarely see a Plinko player dropping the chip in the middle. They’ll drop it on the left side… then the right side… and back to the left. C’mon people, you want it to land in the middle, how about dropping it in the middle? No guarantee of course, but it would seem that the odds are better,” one fan said.

“Always saying False during 5 Prices Tags,” many others commented. Contestants have to determine if the price on the tag shown is correct or not. Out of five chances, they can’t all be false.

For the end of the game, one fan said, “Bidding an even flat thousand dollars in the showcase. There is no chance in hell of a showcase ending in 000-250.”