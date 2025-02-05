‘Wild Cards’ Returns, Amy Schumer Is ‘Kinda Pregnant,’ Strahan Family’s Medical Crisis, Science Fair at ‘Abbott’
The CW’s breezy caper Wild Cards returns for a second season. Amy Schumer fakes a pregnancy with romcom complications in the Netflix comedy Kinda Pregnant. An ABC News special follows Michael Strahan’s daughter Isabella’s battle against a cancerous brain tumor. Abbott Elementary’s teachers get competitive during an annual science fair.
Wild Cards
With only one more episode of ABC hit High Potential to air this season, the timing is right for the return of this diverting caper action comedy from Canada that features another unorthodox pair of crime solvers. Something tells me that Potential’s Morgan would appreciate the street smarts of con woman Max (Vanessa Morgan), who uses her shady connections and rule-breaking instincts to help her reluctant partner, Detective Cole Ellis (Grey’s Anatomy alum Giacomo Gianniotti), crack cases. Their relationship has been strained by her latest antics, but Max’s promise that she has a lead to the killer of Ellis’s brother keeps them working together to infiltrate a street racing crew linked to a robbery spree. “Who has more fun than us?” Max gushes when she gets behind the wheel of a souped-up custom Mustang. Poor Ellis can only wonder, “Can you go five minutes without committing a felony?” What fun would that be?
Kinda Pregnant
“Did you ever tell such a big lie you don’t know how to get out of it?” Such is the predicament of Lainy (Amy Schumer, star and co-writer), who’s strapped a fake baby bump to her body out of jealous despair when her best bud (Jillian Bell) tells her she’s expecting. The cringe comedy from director Tyler Spindel (The Out-Laws) edges into romcom territory when she meets a possible soulmate (Saturday Night Live alum Will Forte) who accepts her pregnant state, not aware that it’s all an act. Even Lucy Ricardo would think this is pretty wacky.
Life Interrupted: Isabella Strahan’s Fight Against Cancer
An ABC News special in collaboration with Michael Strahan’s production company follows the Good Morning America co-anchor’s family on an emotional journey after his daughter Isabella is diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor in October 2023. Strahan, wife Jean Muggli, Isabella and her twin sister Sophia reflect on the ordeal as Isabella undergoes surgery, chemotherapy and radiation treatment, with the special following her recovery and her return to college cancer-free.
Abbott Elementary
Tensions run comically high at Abbott when the teachers take their students’ science fair projects way too seriously, seeing it as a competition. It doesn’t help that the misanthropic eighth-grade science teacher Mr. Morton (Jerry Minor) is in charge of the event, enlisting his nemesis Jacob (Chris Perfetti) and a reluctant Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) to serve as judges. You know things have gone sideways when a soul as grounded as Barbara erupts to Morton, “You are tap-dancing on my last nerve and I don’t like the choreography!” Keith David returns as Ava’s (Janelle James) estranged father, who offers to help sponsor the fair.
INSIDE WEDNESDAY TV:
- Shifting Gears (8/7c, ABC): Raising Hope’s Lucas Neff pays a visit as Riley’s (Kat Dennings) musician ex, Jimmy, hoping to woo her back. Naturally, Matt (Tim Allen) is going to have something to say about that.
- Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test (8/7c, Fox): The remaining celebs face their last challenges, including resistance to interrogation, in the two-hour season finale.
- Chicago Med (8/7c, NBC): Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) might want to consult psychiatry chief Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) now that she’s back at work, mentally struggling to cope after her attack. On Chicago Fire (9/8c), Herrmann (David Eigenberg) works with Kylie (Katelynn Shennett) to figure out why fire hydrants are going missing across the city.
- Super Bowl Greatest Commercials: Funniest of All Time (9/8c, CBS): Did Mountain Dew’s infamous PuppyMonkeyBaby from 2016’s Super Bowl make you scream—with laughter? Viewers (in East Coast/Central time zones) can vote live for their favorites in a comedy-skewing best-of countdown hosted by CBS Mornings co-host and sports commentator Nate Burleson with NCIS: Los Angeles alum Daniela Ruah.
- Inside the NFL (9/8c, The CW): Host Ryan Clark and a panel including Bill Belichick, Chad Johnson and Chris Long preview Sunday’s Super Bowl LIX.
- Izzy Does It (9/8c, HGTV): Contractor Israel “Izzy” Battres (Flip or Flop) headlines a new series depicting his family home-renovation business as they transform California properties.
ON THE STREAM:
- Prime Target (streaming on Apple TV+): Martha Plimpton makes her first appearance on the math-infused thriller as a National Security Agency chief based in Paris, who’s trying to reel in rogue agent Taylah (Quintessa Swindell) and her mathlete subject, Edward (Leo Woodall), as he infiltrates the sinister Kaplar research institute.
- Love You to Death (streaming on Apple TV+): A Spanish-language comedy charts the offbeat romance of Raúl (Joan Amargós), who’s just been diagnosed with heart cancer, and his carefree and newly pregnant childhood friend Marta (Verónica Echegui).
- Anuja (streaming on Netflix): Nominated for Best Live-Action Short Film at this year’s Oscars, this is the touching story of 9-year-old Anuja (Sajda Pathan), who works in a garment factory in Delhi, India with her 17-year-old sister Palak (Ananya Shanbhag) when Anuja is given a chance to attend an elite boarding school.