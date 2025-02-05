‘Wild Cards’ Returns, Amy Schumer Is ‘Kinda Pregnant,’ Strahan Family’s Medical Crisis, Science Fair at ‘Abbott’

Jeff Weddell / The CW

Wild Cards

Season Premiere 8/7c

With only one more episode of ABC hit High Potential to air this season, the timing is right for the return of this diverting caper action comedy from Canada that features another unorthodox pair of crime solvers. Something tells me that Potential’s Morgan would appreciate the street smarts of con woman Max (Vanessa Morgan), who uses her shady connections and rule-breaking instincts to help her reluctant partner, Detective Cole Ellis (Grey’s Anatomy alum Giacomo Gianniotti), crack cases. Their relationship has been strained by her latest antics, but Max’s promise that she has a lead to the killer of Ellis’s brother keeps them working together to infiltrate a street racing crew linked to a robbery spree. “Who has more fun than us?” Max gushes when she gets behind the wheel of a souped-up custom Mustang. Poor Ellis can only wonder, “Can you go five minutes without committing a felony?” What fun would that be?

Scott Yamano / Netflix

Kinda Pregnant

Movie Premiere

“Did you ever tell such a big lie you don’t know how to get out of it?” Such is the predicament of Lainy (Amy Schumer, star and co-writer), who’s strapped a fake baby bump to her body out of jealous despair when her best bud (Jillian Bell) tells her she’s expecting. The cringe comedy from director Tyler Spindel (The Out-Laws) edges into romcom territory when she meets a possible soulmate (Saturday Night Live alum Will Forte) who accepts her pregnant state, not aware that it’s all an act. Even Lucy Ricardo would think this is pretty wacky.

ABC / Good Morning America

Life Interrupted: Isabella Strahan’s Fight Against Cancer

Special 10/9c

An ABC News special in collaboration with Michael Strahan’s production company follows the Good Morning America co-anchor’s family on an emotional journey after his daughter Isabella is diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor in October 2023. Strahan, wife Jean Muggli, Isabella and her twin sister Sophia reflect on the ordeal as Isabella undergoes surgery, chemotherapy and radiation treatment, with the special following her recovery and her return to college cancer-free.

Disney / Gilles Mingasson

Abbott Elementary

8:30/7:30c

Tensions run comically high at Abbott when the teachers take their students’ science fair projects way too seriously, seeing it as a competition. It doesn’t help that the misanthropic eighth-grade science teacher Mr. Morton (Jerry Minor) is in charge of the event, enlisting his nemesis Jacob (Chris Perfetti) and a reluctant Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) to serve as judges. You know things have gone sideways when a soul as grounded as Barbara erupts to Morton, “You are tap-dancing on my last nerve and I don’t like the choreography!” Keith David returns as Ava’s (Janelle James) estranged father, who offers to help sponsor the fair.

INSIDE WEDNESDAY TV:

ON THE STREAM:

Prime Target (streaming on Apple TV+): Martha Plimpton makes her first appearance on the math-infused thriller as a National Security Agency chief based in Paris, who’s trying to reel in rogue agent Taylah (Quintessa Swindell) and her mathlete subject, Edward (Leo Woodall), as he infiltrates the sinister Kaplar research institute.

(streaming on Apple TV+): Martha Plimpton makes her first appearance on the math-infused thriller as a National Security Agency chief based in Paris, who’s trying to reel in rogue agent Taylah (Quintessa Swindell) and her mathlete subject, Edward (Leo Woodall), as he infiltrates the sinister Kaplar research institute. Love You to Death (streaming on Apple TV+ ): A Spanish-language comedy charts the offbeat romance of Raúl (Joan Amargós), who’s just been diagnosed with heart cancer, and his carefree and newly pregnant childhood friend Marta (Verónica Echegui).

(streaming on ): A Spanish-language comedy charts the offbeat romance of Raúl (Joan Amargós), who’s just been diagnosed with heart cancer, and his carefree and newly pregnant childhood friend Marta (Verónica Echegui). Anuja (streaming on Netflix): Nominated for Best Live-Action Short Film at this year’s Oscars, this is the touching story of 9-year-old Anuja (Sajda Pathan), who works in a garment factory in Delhi, India with her 17-year-old sister Palak (Ananya Shanbhag) when Anuja is given a chance to attend an elite boarding school.