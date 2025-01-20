Ryan Seacrest Shocks Fans With Dramatically Different Look in ‘American Idol’ Promo

Ryan Seacrest has sparked a big reaction after he debuted a dramatically different and unexpected look in the latest American Idol promo.

The Wheel of Fortune host is known for his dapper looks, usually combining a smart suit with neatly trimmed hair and a clean-shaven face. However, a new promo for the upcoming 23rd season of American Idol, premiering on March 9, sees Seacrest sporting a much more casual appearance.

In the video, which features Seacrest’s mom, Constance, the long-time host is seen wearing a loose-fitting, green floral button-down shirt with the top buttons undone and a pair of light blue jeans. More surprisingly, he’s grown out his hair and has a thick beard!

“Surprise, it’s your biggest fan,” Constance says in the clip as she appears on a screen behind Seacrest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Idol (@americanidol)

“Mom, what show is this?” he asks her.

“This… is American Idol,” she responds, mimicking her son’s famous introduction to the ABC competition series.

Fans who are used to seeing a sharper-dressed Seacrest were shocked by the new look and took to the Instagram comments to share their reactions. And it’s safe to say the opinion was split.

“Love the beard and longer hair,” wrote one commenter.

“Ryan with the facial hair,” said another alongside a shocked face emoji.

“I want to look like Ryan when I grow up,” quipped another.

Another wrote, “Bearded @ryanseacrest wasn’t on my 2025 bingo card.”

“That beard has got to go Ryan!” said another viewer who was not so taken by the new look.

“Looks like he’s turning into another “Bro” just like Zuckerburg. Apparently, all it takes is growing out their hair and putting on jeans!” wrote another.

However, another disagreed, writing, “I like the beard! Very handsome!”

“Looking quite different there Ryan @ryanseacrest but still charming as always,” said one commenter.

Another added, “Looking awesome.”

Seacrest is currently hosting Season 42 of Wheel of Fortune, sporting his traditional suit-and-tie, clean-shaven look. He’ll return to host Idol for its 23rd season beginning March 9, alongside returning judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie and Katy Perry‘s replacement, Carrie Underwood.

What do you think of Seacrest’s new look? Let us know in the comments section below.

American Idol, Season 23, Premieres, March 9, 2025, ABC