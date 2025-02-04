Be on the Front Line For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our 9-1-1 Newsletter:

The wait is almost over! 9-1-1‘s return is just about a month away, and that means it’s soon time for more trauma.

Before the ABC drama went on break in November, Eddie (Ryan Guzman) had decided he’d move to Texas to be with his son (who’s been living with his grandparents) and was looking at real estate listings, Buck (Oliver Stark) was dealing with his breakup with Tommy (Lou Ferrigno Jr.) by baking a lot, and Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) revealed to Chimney (Kenneth Choi) that she’s pregnant.

Looking ahead, showrunner Tim Minear had told TV Insider, “There’s kind of a thriller that’s going to start in Episode 9 and Episode 10 I’m really excited about because it’s just a flat-out thriller.”

Now, ABC has released new footage ahead of the midseason premiere on Thursday, March 6. It begins with Josh (Bryan Safi) talking about a possible hostage situation, but when Athena (Angela Bassett) gets to the location, “there’s nobody here.” She later tells Bobby (Peter Krause), “something’s not right,” to which he replies, “almost nothing is right about it.” It soon becomes evident they’re looking for a serial killer — who kidnaps Maddie! “We’re going to find her,” Bobby assures Chimney. Watch the promo above to see what happens to Maddie and the others’ reactions.

Now, we don’t think that 9-1-1 is about to kill off Maddie, especially since she’s pregnant (and she and Chimney went through enough after her first pregnancy), but with this being a two-part return, we are worried about what exactly will happen to her, what it will take to find her, and the fallout. Could someone else be hurt in the process?

What do you think of this new glimpse at 9-1-1‘s return? What are you hoping to see in the upcoming episodes? Let us know in the comments section below.

9-1-1, Midseason Return, Thursday, March 6, 8/7c, ABC