Savannah Chrisley is experiencing a “bittersweet feeling” as her father Todd Chrisley‘s prison facility is set to be demolished, meaning he will need to be relocated to a new prison in the coming weeks.

The Chrisley Knows Best star opened up about the situation on the January 28 episode of her Unlocked podcast, where she reminded her listeners that the Federal Prison Camp in Pensacola, where Todd is currently serving his 12-year sentence for bank and tax fraud, will be closing down.

“It’s a bittersweet feeling,” Savannah said, per People. “I am happy it’s closing down because no human being should be subjected to the conditions or treatment that that facility gave. I’m sad that it’s closing down because I don’t know where he’s gonna go. I don’t know where they’re gonna try and put him.”

She then referenced a press release from the Federal Bureau of Prisons, in which they said the plan is to “make every effort to place adults in custody (AIC) in facilities that are within 500 miles of their intended release location, taking into account factors such as programming needs.”

Savannah said if that doesn’t happen for Todd, it will be because of “pure retaliation” on the part of a facility employee who she claimed “hates dad.”

“I hope and pray they abide by that policy because if not, you guys know I will fight tooth and nail,” she added.

It was revealed in December that FPC Pensacola on Saufley Field is one of several facilities the Federal Bureau of Prisons is permanently closing. The BOP stated that the buildings at its Pensacola camp are in “significant disrepair” and will be demolished once its 500 prisoners and 100 staff members are relocated to other facilities.

Savannah told her fans that she would do “everything in her power to stop that demolition,” adding, “And you may ask, ‘Why? Wasn’t that your end goal?’ Yes. That was my end goal. But it’s not my end goal until I get all the documentation that I need.”

She continued, “And the documentation that I need is a full inspection, a full and thorough inspection of that facility and the environments. I need to know the amount of lead-based paint, black mold, asbestos. I need to know the numbers in the drinking water.

Over the past two years, Savannah has shared details of the alleged conditions her father has faced in prison, including claims of “inhumane conditions” such as out-of-date food, rat-infested kitchens, a lack of air conditioning, and even blackmail. Todd’s attorney, Jay Surgent, also claimed the “medical department is in shambles” and that his client was once given the “wrong medication.”

“I need to know it all because there are men leaving there with numerous medical issues, cancer, you name it,” Savannah claimed on her podcast. “They went to that facility for a certain time and they’re leaving with a lifetime sentence. So I want to have all the documentation for these men to file a class action lawsuit if they deem fit. And unfortunately, the BOP Is trying to destroy any evidence that we may have for that.”

It has not yet been announced which facility Todd will be moved to, but the BOP press release stated, “The closest neighboring institution is FCI Marianna, which is two hours away.”