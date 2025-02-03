Let Us Be Your JOC For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our FBI Newsletter:

This next case is going to be personal and rough for Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine (Jeremy Sisto).

The February 3 episode of FBI, “Redoubt,” sees his longtime confidential informant (Omid Abtahi’s Faheem Ellahie) bring an impending large-scale terror attack to the team. But some details don’t add up, and it’s up to Jubal to figure out the truth.

“[Jubal’s] known him for a long time,” Sisto tells TV Insider. “His relationships with his informants are usually mostly performance based, but in this case a real mutual respect and connection was formed. So he has a certainty that he knows who Faheem is, knows that at his core he is a good person with integrity. He also knows that he is not telling him the truth in this situation.”

Faheem is someone who has known Jubal at his worst, and that does play a role in this episode. “As a recovering addict, there is always a sense that anyone might have seen you at your lowest, though, the specifics can be blurry from those dark times. Faheem’s understanding of Jubal’s demons does come into play, and it is not something Jubal is expecting because of the inherent trust he has in this person, which makes the betrayal sting that much more,” teases Sisto.

As photos (which we debuted exclusively) show, we will see Jubal at home with his ex-wife Samantha (Mara Davi); he’s been sleeping on the couch. And aspects of this case will come to his home

“Like a lot of people, family is Jubal’s kryptonite. Certainly people with dangerous jobs like this, whose families have had to bear a great sacrifice because of the job, are particularly protective and intent on keeping the worlds separated,” Sisto says.

What are you hoping to see in this episode? Let us know in the comments section below.

FBI, Tuesdays, 8/7c, CBS