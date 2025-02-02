Chloe Fineman Reveals the ‘Saturday Night Live’ Sketch Timothée Chalamet Refused to Do

Chloe Fineman didn’t get to be Timotheé Chalamet’s Babygirl when the actor hosted Saturday Night Live last weekend.

In an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen last week, Fineman revealed she pitched a riff on Babygirl — the recent erotic thriller starring Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson — and that Chalamet wasn’t feeling it.

“I will say I pitched a lot of us, like, touching, or like Babygirl, and he’s giving me milk,” Fineman said, referencing a scene in which Dickinson’s character forces Kidman’s to drink a glass of milk as part of their dominance-submission dynamic.

But Chalamet didn’t take Fineman up on the idea, it seems. “He wasn’t really having that,” she said on WWHL.

Fineman is also SNL’s go-to Timothée Chalamet impressionist but didn’t impersonate him when he was in Studio 8H for the January 25 episode. “I’ve been saying, I feel like I’ve done it twice already this year without him, and I really feel like I’m leaning more, like, L Word,” she said on WWHL when asked why she didn’t slip into that character again.

It’s not the first time Fineman has compared her version of Chalamet to a character from The L Word, a Showtime drama about queer women in Los Angeles. In an Instagram post last month, the comedian shared a photo of herself dressed up as the actor for a recent sketch, and in the caption, she wrote, “Timothée or a hottie from The L Word?”

On WWHL, Fineman said, “I don’t know. I’m a lot older than him. I just feel like I’m this cool les lady.”

Plus, Fineman says it’s “sort of embarrassing” to channel Chalamet now that she knows him personally. “I feel like this weird older woman, being like, ‘Hey, little boy, can I put your sweatpants on?’ ’Cause I’ve worn his — sometimes I’ll wear his real clothes doing it, which was really fun.”

