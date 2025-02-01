Who’s Performing at the ‘Saturday Night Live’ Homecoming Concert?

For all you Saturday Night Live fans without Valentine’s Day plans, Peacock has a sweet treat for you. The streamer will debut SNL50: The Homecoming Concert on Friday, February 14, as part of SNL’s ongoing 50th anniversary celebration.

“Live from Radio City Music Hall, witness the concert of a lifetime with a star-studded lineup of musical performances and comedy guests,” a NBCUniversal press release says. “This one-night-only SNL homecoming event, executive produced by Lorne Michaels and Mark Ronson, will bring together legendary Saturday Night Live hall-of-famers, iconic guests, and surprise musical performances.”

Who’s performing at SNL50: The Homecoming Concert?

So far, the concert’s musical acts include Arcade Fire, Backstreet Boys, Bad Bunny, Bonnie Raitt, Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard, Chris Martin, David Byrne, DEVO, Eddie Vedder, Jack White, Jelly Roll, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Mumford & Sons, Post Malone, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Robyn, The B-52s, and The Roots. NBCUniversal also teases “more to be announced.”

Tonight Show host and SNL alum Jimmy Fallon is hosting the concert; Beth McCarthy-Miller is directing; Erin David, Ken Aymong, Rob Paine, and Caroline Maroney are on board as producers.

Live from Radio City Music Hall 🎤#SNL50: The Homecoming Concert is streaming February 14 on Peacock. pic.twitter.com/goyA8B6Yoo — Peacock (@peacock) February 1, 2025

How can I watch the concert?

SNL50: The Homecoming Concert will stream live on Peacock on Friday, February 14, at 8/7c.

But some SNL fans will also get to see the program at fan screening events in select Regal Cinemas IMAX theaters. Participating theaters include Regal Edwards Ontario Palace in California, Regal UA King of Prussia in Pennsylvania, Regal Lone Star in Texas, Regal Deer Park in New York, and Regal South Beach in Florida.

Free tickets for those screenings will be available to current Fandango FanClub members, Regal Crown Club members, and IMAX subscribers, according to the press release.

How else is SNL marking its 50th anniversary?

The celebrations continue later in the weekend with SNL50: The Anniversary Special, which airs on Sunday, February 16, 8/7c on NBC with a simulcast on Peacock.

Plus, Peacock is streaming the original documentary SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night and the NBC special Ladies & Gentlemen… 50 Years Of SNL Music.

SNL50: The Homecoming Concert, Friday, February 14, 8/7c, Peacock