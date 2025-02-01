Bill Maher Talks Trump’s Plane Crash Finger-Pointing, Elon Musk’s Controversial Gesture & a ‘Powerless’ Congress

Bill Maher said there was “so much bad news” to cover during his weekly monologue in the Real Time With Bill Maher episode airing on Friday (January 31). He started with the collision between an American Airlines regional jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter — and President Donald Trump’s controversial reaction to the tragedy.

“Trump immediately came out and said, ‘We don’t know what caused the crash.’ And then 10 seconds later, blamed DEI,” Maher said at the start of his monologue. “And then the Democrats blamed Elon Musk for getting rid of the head of the FAA 10 days earlier. And then Bobby Kennedy said they all died from the vaccine.”

Then Maher referenced Trump’s baseless claims that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, are eating pets: “Trump’s view is, well, the air traffic controller was distracted because he was a Haitian eating a cat at the time.”

The comedian said that this Trump administration had only been in office 11 days, though it felt like longer. “Already they’ve gotten rid of the head of the FAA, the head of the TSA, eliminated the Aviation Security [Advisory] [Committee],” he added. “I know you guys are very big on firing, but maybe keep the people who talk to the airplanes.”

Maher also commented on the Trump administration offering 2 million civilian full-time federal employees financial incentives to quit. “I mean, they’re saying, ‘If you quit now, we’ll give you eight months’ pay, just get the f*** out. That’s our official policy.’” Maher said.

“And then Elon Musk sent out an email, and he said, ‘If you’re supportive of our agenda, you can stay, and if you’re not, there’s the door,’” Maher added, imitating the Nazi salute-like gesture Elon Musk made at a post-inauguration event.

“I don’t think he’s a Nazi, but it was an unfortunate gesture,” Maher said of Musk.

And the HBO host said he felt “very sorry” for the “pitiful, powerless people” Trump is pushing around. “I’m referring to Congress,” he said.

