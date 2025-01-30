Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

After the majority of The View‘s Thursday (January 30) episode was preempted by special ABC News coverage of Donald Trump’s press conference on the subject of the deadly plane and helicopter crash in Washington, D.C., Ana Navarro reacted to the contents of his address in a new “Behind the Table” segment with executive producer Brian Teta.

Navarro was positively incensed over what Trump said at the podium, including blaming diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives (called DEI) for the fatal aircraft collision and citing only “common sense” as evidence of that.

“I am so angry right now. I am so angry with the people that — I’m not angry with Donald Trump, because this is who Donald Trump is. He is heartless. He is soulless. He blames things without having any evidence. He is irresponsible,” Navarro said in a scathing rebuke. “It is incredibly irresponsible for him to go out there and use the presidential bully pulpit when we don’t even know what’s happened yet. It is incredibly cruel for him as commander in chief to go out there and say that three people who were flying that helicopter serving their country died because of DEI. How dare he. But you know that’s who he is.”

Navarro then continued, “I’ve always said [that] one of the things that a commander in chief and a president of the United States needed to be able to do is console the nation… be consoling, something that Joe Biden did quite well, and, frankly, most presidents have done quite well but it requires a level of human empathy. It requires an iota of relating and feeling somebody else’s pain.”

She then went on to direct her ire to those who supported Trump in the 2024 election, saying, “The people I’m furious at are the people who, knowing who he is, because it’s not like we’re learning this … voted for him because of the price of the eggs that are going up and keep going up, and will continue going up with more deportations and more bird flu and more everything.”

