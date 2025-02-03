Penta Opens Up About WWE ‘Raw’ Switch to Netflix & Rey Mysterio Comparisons

For the second week in WWE’s Raw run on Netflix the company needed to keep the momentum going. They did just that with the January 13 episode seeing the debut of Penta. One of the company’s most exciting signings in recent memory. The masked lucha star who lives by a code of “Cero Miedo” (No Fear).

His popularity crossed over when San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle adopted Penta’s hand gesture as part of a victory celebration. Penta, who was fresh off a run in All Elite Wrestling, made a huge first impression with the audience and has been on a roll ever since.

Penta entered his first Royal Rumble on February 1, kicking off the 30-man over-the-top rope elimination match against Rey Mysterio and lasting more than 42 minutes. We caught up with the new superstar on Monday nights to talk about his move to WWE.

What did debuting on Raw on Netflix mean to you?

Penta: I had mixed emotions and feelings because my family was there. My little girl was crying when I was in the locker room. So when my music hit, I forgot about everything when I went to the ring. Chad Gable is one of the best wrestlers in the world. I think it was the best opening for me. After the match, it was definitely a turning point in my career.

How was it being able to talk to express yourself with a pretty emotional promo? That’s something you didn’t really get a chance to do much of.

This is the real thing. In the ring I speak from the heart, my soul.

What was the biggest part of your transition to WWE?

My process before here was very hard. I want to do the best for WWE.

Have you leaned on Rey Mysterio at all?

Not really. He has only inspired me throughout my career and personal life. He is my friend. I love Rey, but I don’t want to be the next Rey Mysterio. I want to be the first Penta.

There was a time where you were both on Lucha Underground. What did you take from that experience?

So much. When Lucha Underground started, it was the younger Penta. It was crazy Penta. More intense and violent. Now this Penta I think evolved to this different style. Penta is aggressive but more serious at the same time because WWE has a style. I love this style. Here I will connect with the real Penta.

How do you compare this locker room from others you’ve been in?

I like this locker room a lot. Everyone here is happy. Everyone is professional.

Talk about your presentation and how much freedom you have creatively.

My entrance for WWE was a hundred percent Triple H’s idea. I’m so proud because the boss takes the time for my entrance. I want to thank you Triple H.

Do you have a dream WrestleMania match?

I prefer step-by-step. Why not [John] Cena? Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, [CM] Punk, Cody [Rhodes]. I want everyone.

