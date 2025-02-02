Never Miss An Alert from The 126 For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our 9-1-1: Lone Star Newsletter:

You thought 9-1-1: Lone Star was just going to end with an asteroid threatening Austin? That would be too easy! As TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the February 3 series finale, “Homecoming,” shows, that’s just one emergency the 126 will be dealing with as the show wraps up.

In the aftermath of the asteroid crash in Austin, an even greater threat looms — and as our clip shows, it’s that the 126 needs to shut down a nuclear reactor. Owen (Rob Lowe) has Marjan (Natacha Karam) put a hose on a fire that’s broken out. That’s not enough, but the firefighters are soon able to keep moving — and they’re racing the clock with the cooling tank about to blow. But just as the 126 reaches the room, the cooling tank ruptures and the explosion throws everyone back!

Watch the full clip above for more, including how much the threat is definitely not over.

It does look like this is the scene that Karam was talking about when she told us, “I accidentally soaked Rob Lowe with a fire hose. Everything was so loud and you couldn’t hear anything that I thought they were saying point my hose down and they were telling me to turn it off. And so I was just drenching him and he was like, ‘Turn that off.’ And I was like, ‘Off? Oh, I thought we were saying turn it down.’ Marjan was supposed to be soaking him to stop him from overheating and the metal around him from overheating or something, but I guess they’d already captured it and then they were trying to say it’s over. But it was so loud that you couldn’t hear cut. We had a really good laugh about that.”

As for the finale itself, she teased, “It goes from bad to worse to worse before you can finally maybe feel that it gets better.”

And Gina Torres teased while on our aftershow, First Response, for the penultimate episode, “The goodbye of the 126 is not going to be satisfactory for everybody, but you get to see us at our best.”

9-1-1: Lone Star, Series Finale, Monday, February 3, 8/7c, Fox