The Challenge: All Stars is back with a fan-favorite twist! For Season 5, the Rivals theme returns, with players being paired up alongside their biggest rivals. For some of the pairings, the rivalry is personal, and for others, the tension comes strictly from past gameplay.

For Beth Stolarczyk, the rivalry with Jonna Mannion cuts deep after Beth previously accused her partner of cheating on her husband with MJ Garrett. Meanwhile, Leroy Garrett betrayed Devin Walker on The Challenge: Double Agents by orchestrating a move that sent him home.

TV Insider caught up with Beth and Leroy about their rivalries and more ahead of the season premiere.

Can we hop back to Season 40 quickly? Leroy, what was with giving [Johnny] Bananas one karma point? The fans need to know.

Leroy Garrett: When I got eliminated, it was the very first elimination. When I hugged Bananas goodbye, he was like, “Leroy, I’m going to be right behind you.” He didn’t want to be there. He told me he was going home. So I’m like, “Alright, I’ll give you a one.” It wasn’t to be malicious. I literally thought he wasn’t even going to be there to the end to get it, so I was like, “One.” I should’ve done five but I was like, “He’s not about to be here, I’ll give him a one.” Had I known he was actually taking the game serious, then of course I would’ve given him a five, he’s my best friend in the game. But I didn’t even think anything of it. I recently had a conversation with him, he’s like, “Yeah, man, I can’t believe you gave me a one.” I didn’t even take it that seriously because I thought he wasn’t going to be there. That was pretty f-ed up.

Beth, you quit on All Stars Season 3 after feuding with Jonna. Why were you ready to return this time around?

Beth Stolarczyk: All Stars 3 was really tough. I think coming in the middle of a game is really tough to begin with, and then yeah … that was just a bad situation. I think what people didn’t see in The Challenge: All Stars 3 is that Jonna was messing with my game. Out of all people. I’m like, “She just won [Season 2], why is she spreading lies about me and messing with my game?” So I really lost my cool and I want to right my wrongs. I want to do what I can to make this work because at the end of the day, I want to win the money. I want to win the money and I want to take accountability for what I said, but at the same time … I don’t … I’m going to take accountability for my actions but she needs to take accountability for her actions.

Did you talk to her at all before coming on this season?

Beth: No. We did not talk. We did not talk. It was very ugly. It was very, very ugly outside of the game. I may be a lot of things but a liar is not one of them. Am I sorry about what I said? Yes. But I am not a liar. I will not go down with people thinking I am a liar. Because I am not a liar.

So you’re standing by the allegations, but apologizing for sharing them publicly?

Beth: I’m apologizing for saying what I said. I lost my cool. But I’m not a liar. For people to go out of their way to say that I’m a liar, no. My reputation is everything to me and I’m not a liar. That’s just the way it is, I’m not a liar. I shouldn’t have said it, but I’m definitely not a liar.

Despite your personal issues, how did you feel about having her as a partner? She has won twice…

Beth: I want to have an opportunity to apologize to her, so being on the show is going to give me the opportunity to apologize to her. I say in the previews I want to right my wrongs and I do want to right my wrongs and I want to be the best team player I could be and I want to win the money. This is a great opportunity. I don’t know how many more Challenges I’m going to get the opportunity to be on, so I want to win the money. Jonna has won a couple times. I don’t know if she cares about winning the money. Maybe she’s just going to throw it. I have no idea. Is she going to accept my apology? Is she going to want to continue on in the game with me? I have no idea. So I had a lot of anxiety going into this game, for sure.

Leroy, how did you feel about being partnered up with Devin?

Leroy: The rivalry part doesn’t cut as deep with me because I was the one who kind of wronged him. So the fear in me cuts deep because I don’t know how he truly feels about me, even though I gave him an apology. What I did was a dirty move on Double Agents. I got him sent in. When you throw somebody into elimination, you’re hoping they don’t come back. You don’t want them to get the money. And I was the actual cause of that. I thought I wouldn’t have to face him about it or he wouldn’t know about it, but when he rewatched it on TV, he definitely understood. To have to face that now was very difficult. But also, I am a person of accountability and I had to basically apologize for what I did. I was sorry for it but it had to happen. I was trying to better myself in the game and make some money and those things do happen. But now with Rivals, I wanted to try to put that behind us. It’s easy for me to say because I’m the one who did the dirt.

Did you guys have a relationship outside the show before filming?

Leroy: We were cool outside the game. We never talked, we would only see each other if it was something Challenge-related. But if we were to see each other, I don’t think it would’ve been to the point where we hated each other. But I knew if I ever played a game with him again, he would do whatever it takes to get me back or get me out of the game, which would’ve been well deserved.

On a rivals-themed season, there’s always the possibility of a twist at the end where one person can steal the money. Did you guys discuss that with your partners?

Leroy: I 100 percent had a conversation with Devin and told him that I wouldn’t steal the money. But I’m the one who wronged him. He could easily say to my face, “Lee, you have nothing to worry about,” and then take all the money at the end from me. So the whole season I pretty much was on edge thinking about what twists they were going to have where he could take the money from me or get me sent home from the game. It was scary.

Beth: I don’t think we did talk about it. We had so much to talk about. I could never, ever, ever, ever live with myself if I took all the money and I was partners with somebody. I couldn’t do it. Just the guilt and walking around everyday afterwards would be ick. It would not be worth it to me. I would have to split the money with whoever I was with. I couldn’t live with myself.

Would you return for another season if you’re asked back?

Beth: If they invite me, I’m going to come. Thank you for the invitations, MTV, I will always come back. Always come back. I’m always getting ready for the next Challenge.

Leroy: More so than myself, I’m really rooting for [my fiancée] Kam [Williams] to come back. I really want to see her. She’s about to stop breastfeeding, so hopefully in the next year or two you’ll see her back on the screen. But we’re both always in the same boat – we love to compete. It’ll probably be very hard to see us together — you’ll get one or the other — but whenever I get the call, if I’m able to do it, I’ll most definitely come back.

The Challenge: All Stars, Season 5 Premiere, Wednesday, January 29, 8/7c, MTV