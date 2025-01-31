NASCAR Schedule 2025: Cup Series, Xfinity & Craftsman Truck Series

Joey Logano capped off his third career Cup Series championship with a win at Phoenix in November, putting him alongside legends Lee Petty, David Pearson, Darrell Waltrip, Cale Yarborough, and Tony Stewart.

Here’s what to watch for when Logano and his Cup Series cohorts get the 2025 season rolling:

Stewart-Haas Closes Shop

The closure of Stewart-Haas Racing’s four-car team after the 2024 season has had a ripple effect throughout the sport. Among the notable shifts, Shane van Gisbergen now drives the No. 88 Chevy full-time for Trackhouse Racing. Chase Briscoe drives the No. 19 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, taking over for the retired Martin Truex Jr. Ryan Preece climbs into the No. 60 Ford for RFK Racing. Ty Dillon drives the No. 10 (formerly the No. 31) Chevy for Kaulig Racing. 23XI Racing expands to three cars with the No. 35 Toyota driven by Riley Herbst. Michael McDowell joins Spire Motorsports as the driver of the No. 71 Chevy.

Clash at the Madhouse

The NASCAR Clash, held for the past three years inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, moves to North Carolina’s Bowman Gray Stadium (February 2, Fox) for the preseason exhibition race. Known as the “Madhouse,” the short track last hosted a Cup Series race in 1971. Speedweeks at Daytona International Raceway continue with the two Duels qualifying races (February 13, FS1), setting the stage for the famed Daytona 500 (February 16, Fox).

Prime Summer

Five Cup Series races stream exclusively on Prime Video, beginning with the Coca-Cola 600 (May 25) Memorial Day weekend race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

South of the Border

The Cup Series races its first international points event since 1958 when teams take to Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City (June 15, Prime Video). The 17-turn, 2.674-mile road course was on the Xfinity Series schedule from 2005-08.

Tournament on TNT

TNT airs NASCAR races for the first time since 2014 when the new in-season tournament begins June 28 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway night race. In this bracket-style event, the top 32 drivers from the three previous races battle over five weeks with the winner claiming a $1 million prize July 27 at the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

2025 NASCAR RACING SCHEDULES

All times Eastern/Central. Schedules subject to change.

NASCAR CUP SERIES SCHEDULE

Date/Race/Track/TV Network/Time

February 2: Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray/Bowman Gray Stadium, Fox, 8/7c

February 13: Duels at Daytona/Daytona International Speedway, FS1, 7/6c

February 16: Daytona 500/Daytona International Speedway, Fox, 2:30/1:30c

February 23: Ambetter Health 400/Atlanta Motor Speedway, Fox, 3/2c

March 2: EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix/Circuit of the Americas, Fox, 3:30/2:30c

March 9: Shriners Children’s 500/Phoenix Raceway, FS1, 3:30/2:30c

March 16: Pennzoil 400/Las Vegas Motor Speedway, FS1, 3:30/2:30c

March 23: Straight Talk Wireless 400/Homestead-Miami Speedway, FS1, 3/2c

March 30: NASCAR Cup Series Race at Martinsville/Martinsville Speedway, FS1, 3/2c

April 6: Goodyear 400/Darlington Raceway, FS1, 3/2c

April 13: Food City 500/Bristol Motor Speedway, FS1, 3/2c

April 27: Jack Link’s 500/Talladega Superspeedway, Fox, 3/2c

May 4: AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400/Texas Motor Speedway, FS1, 3:30/2:30c

May 11: AdventHealth 400/Kansas Speedway, FS1, 3/2c

May 18: All-Star Open/North Wilkesboro Speedway, FS1, 5:30/4:30c

May 18: All-Star Race/North Wilkesboro Speedway, FS1, 8/7c

May 25: Coca-Cola 600/Charlotte Motor Speedway, Prime Video, 6/5c

June 1: NASCAR Cup Series Race at Nashville/Nashville Superspeedway, Prime Video, 7/6c

June 8: FireKeepers Casino 400/Michigan International Speedway, Prime Video, 2/1c

June 15: NASCAR Cup Series Race at Mexico City/Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Prime Video, 3/2c

June 22: NASCAR Cup Series Race at Pocono/Pocono Raceway, Prime Video, 2/1c

June 28: In-Season Tournament: Quaker State 400/Atlanta Motor Speedway, TNT, 7/6c

July 6: In-Season Tournament: Grant Park 165/Chicago Street Race, TNT, 2/1c

July 13: In-Season Tournament: Toyota/Save Mart 350/Sonoma Raceway, TNT, 3:30/2:30c

July 20: In-Season Tournament: NASCAR Cup Series Race at Dover/Dover Motor Speedway, TNT, 2/1c

July 27: In-Season Tournament: Brickyard 400/Indianapolis Motor Speedway, TNT, 2/1c

August 3: Iowa Corn 350/Iowa Speedway, USA Network, 3:30/2:30c

August 10: NASCAR Cup Series Race at Watkins Glen/Watkins Glen International, USA Network, 2/1c

August 16: NASCAR Cup Series Race at Richmond/Richmond Raceway, USA Network, 7:30/6:30c

August 23: Coke Zero Sugar 400/Daytona International Speedway, NBC, 7:30/6:30c

Playoffs

Round of 16

August 31: Southern 500/Darlington Raceway, USA Network, 6/5c

September 7: Enjoy Illinois 300/World Wide Technology Raceway, USA Network, 3/2c

September 13: Bass Pro Shops Night Race/Bristol Motor Speedway, USA Network, 7:30/6:30c

Round of 12

September 21: NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Race at New Hampshire/New Hampshire Motor Speedway, USA Network, 2/1c

September 28: Hollywood Casino 400/Kansas Speedway, USA Network, 3/2c

October 5: Bank of America ROVAL 400/Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, USA Network, 3/2c

Round of 8

October 12: South Point 400/Las Vegas Motor Speedway, USA Network, 5:30/4:30c

October 19: NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Race at Talladega/Talladega Superspeedway, NBC, 2/1c

October 26: NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Race at Martinsville/Martinsville Speedway, NBC, 2/1c

Championship 4

November 2: NASCAR Cup Series Championship/Phoenix Raceway, NBC, 3/2c

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES SCHEDULE

Date/Race/Track/TV Network/Time

February 15: United Rentals 300/Daytona International Speedway, The CW, 5/4c

February 22: Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250/Atlanta Motor Speedway, The CW, 5/4c

March 1: Focused Health 250/Circuit of the Americas, The CW, 2:30/1:30c

March 8: Call811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200/Phoenix Raceway, The CW, 5/4c

March 15: The LiUNA!/Las Vegas Motor Speedway, The CW, 4:30/3:30c

March 22: NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Homestead-Miami/Homestead-Miami Speedway, The CW, 4/3c

March 29: NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Martinsville/Martinsville Speedway, The CW, 5/4c

April 5: NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Darlington/Darlington Raceway, The CW, 3:30/2:30c

April 12: SciAps 300/Bristol Motor Speedway, The CW, 5/4c

April 19: NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Rockingham/Rockingham Speedway, The CW, 4/3c

April 26: Ag-Pro 300/Talladega Superspeedway, The CW, 4/3c

May 3: Andy’s Frozen Custard 300/Texas Motor Speedway, The CW, 2/1c

May 24: BetMGM 300/Charlotte Motor Speedway, The CW, 4:30/3:30c

May 31: NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Nashville/Nashville Superspeedway, The CW, 7:30/6:30c

June 14: NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Mexico City/Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, The CW, 4:30/3:30c

June 21: NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Pocono/Pocono Raceway, The CW, 3:30/2:30c

June 27: Focused Health 250/Atlanta Motor Speedway, The CW, 7:30/6:30c

July 5: The Loop 110/Chicago Street Race, The CW, 4:30/3:30c

July 12: NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Sonoma/Sonoma Raceway, The CW, 4:30/3:30c

July 19: NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Dover/Dover Motor Speedway, The CW, 4:30/3:30c

July 26: NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Indianapolis/Indianapolis Motor Speedway, The CW, 4:30/3:30c

August 2: HyVee Perks 250/Iowa Speedway, The CW, 4:30/3:30c

August 9: NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Watkins Glen/Watkins Glen International, The CW, 3/2c

August 22: Wawa 250/Daytona International Speedway, The CW, 7:30/6:30c

August 30: NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Portland/Portland International Raceway, The CW, 7:30/6:30c

September 6: NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at WWTR/World Wide Technology Raceway, The CW, 7:30/6:30c

Playoffs

Round of 12

September 12: Food City 300/Bristol Motor Speedway, The CW, 7:30/6:30c

September 27: Kansas Lottery 300/Kansas Speedway, The CW, 4/3c

October 4: NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff Race at Charlotte ROVAL/Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, The CW, 4/3c

Round of 8

October 11: NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff Race at Las Vegas/Las Vegas Motor Speedway, The CW, 7:30/6:30c

October 18: NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff Race at Talladega/Talladega Superspeedway, The CW, 4/3c

October 25: NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff Race at Martinsville/Martinsville Speedway, The CW, 7:30/6:30c

Championship 4

November 1: NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship/Phoenix Raceway, The CW, 7:30/6:30c

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES SCHEDULE

Date/Race/Track/TV Network/Time

February 14: Fresh From Florida 250/Daytona International Speedway, FS1, 7:30/6:30c

February 22: Fr8 208/Atlanta Motor Speedway, FS1, 2/1c

March 14: Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200/Las Vegas Motor Speedway, FS1, 9/8c

March 21: Baptist Health 200/Homestead-Miami Speedway, Fox, 8/7c

March 28: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Race at Martinsville/Martinsville Speedway, FS1, 7:30/6:30c

April 11: Weather Guard Truck Race/Bristol Motor Speedway, FS1, 7:30/6:30c

April 18: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Race at Rockingham/Rockingham Speedway, FS1, 5/4c

May 2: SpeedyCash.com 250/Texas Motor Speedway, FS1, 8/7c

May 10: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Race at Kansas/Kansas Speedway, FS1, 7:30/6:30c

May 17: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Race at North Wilkesboro/North Wilkesboro Speedway, FS1, 1:30/12:30c

May 23: North Carolina Education Lottery 200/Charlotte Motor Speedway, FS1, 8:30/7:30c

May 30: Rackley Roofing 200/Nashville Superspeedway, FS1, 8/7c

June 7: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Race at Michigan/Michigan International Speedway, Fox, 12/1c

June 20: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Race at Pocono/Pocono Raceway, FS1, 5/4c

June 28: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Race at Lime Rock/Lime Rock Park, Fox, 1/noon c

July 25: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Race at Indianapolis/Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, FS1, 8/7c

August 8: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Race at Watkins Glen/Watkins Glen International, FS1, 5/4c

August 15: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Race at Richmond/Richmond Raceway, FS1, 7:30/6:30c

Playoffs

Round of 10

August 30: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Playoff Race at Darlington/Darlington Raceway, FS1, 12/1c

September 11: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Playoff Race at Bristol/Bristol Motor Speedway, FS1, 8/7c

September 20: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Playoff Race at New Hampshire/New Hampshire Motor Speedway, FS1, 12/1c

Round of 8

October 3: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Playoff Race at Charlotte ROVAL/Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, FS1, 3:30/2:30c

October 17: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Playoff Race at Talladega/Talladega Superspeedway, FS1, 3:30/2:30c

October 24: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Playoff Race at Martinsville/Martinsville Speedway, FS1, 6/5c

Championship 4

October 31: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship/Phoenix Raceway, FS1, 7:30/6:30c