Uh-oh, it sounds like Gibbs (Austin Stowell) and Lala’s (Mariel Molino) investigation in the next NCIS: Origins episode is going to lead them down a potentially dangerous path.

In the February 3 episode, “Touchstones,” when the evidence room is broken into and significant cash goes missing, the team looks into a possible connection to a recent case. It offers some insight into Kowalski (Michael Harney), who manages the room. Gibbs and Lala head to see Kenneth “Black Kenny” Simmons (Rafael Castillo, who previously appeared in Episode 4) as they look into a possible connection to a recent case.

Kenny’s on the phone when they show up at his door, and Lala calls out that she can hear him. “Franks and I have a deal. Y’all never come to my crib,” he protests. But, Lala tells him, “That is between you and Franks. You’re supposed to tell us if you move.” He’s very careful as he lets her and Gibbs inside, checking to see if anyone saw them.

“The drug bust that you helped Agent Dalton on, there was a guy from the crew who was a no-show, goes by Flacco,” Lala says. Kenny knows him. “We need his real name, address, and phone number,” Gibbs tells him. Watch the sneak peek above to see what Kenny can offer them — including his warning about the guy they’re looking for.

Also in “Touchstones,” Lala opens up to Gibbs, and Kowalski struggles to move forward.

The midseason premiere delved into Franks’ (Kyle Schmid) backstory, and that’s just the start. “We have this fantastic group of actors who are just so incredibly talented, and we’re just thrilled to be able to feature them in the back half of our season,” co-showrunner Gina Lucita Monreal told us.

“We’re really allowing ourselves to dig into some of these characters and giving them their own spotlight in different episodes. So we’ll have a Kowalski episode where you go home with him and you see what his life is really like and what he’s thinking about,” she added.

NCIS: Origins, Mondays, 10/9c, CBS