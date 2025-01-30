[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Found Season 2 Episode 11 “Missing While Understood.”]

The clock is ticking on Gabi (Shanola Hampton) in the latest Found episode, but she plans to use every minute she is not behind bars.

The M&A team does everything possible to help Gabi when she’s waiting for the police to come and arrest her … only for Trent (Brett Dalton) to never show up. Then, to her surprise, the police show up to protect her. There was a shooting: someone close to Trent, shot with his gun, and the prints on it are from Christian (Michael Cassidy), Sir’s (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) brother. Trent’s new love interest, Heather (Danielle Savre) is the one who was shot, but it’s just a flesh wound. DCPD tracked down Sir’s RV, his gun was there, and then he got the call about the shooting, Trent explains to Gabi, who wonders why Heather. To distract Trent, so he takes his eyes off Gabi long enough for him or Sir to get to her? What this allows is for Trent to give Gabi a few hours, which means she can work a missing persons case.

Heather confirms, via a photo array, that it was Christian who shot her. She drove to Trent’s place to check on him — rumors about his encounter with Sir spread — and she guesses that’s where Christian saw her, followed her, then pulled up next to her in a Jeep at a traffic light and fired into her open car window. She drove herself to the hospital with a bullet wound in her arm. Trent blames himself, but she refuses to let anyone steal her joy. If he wants to make it up to her, he can find Christian Evans and “bury him and his miserable brother under the jail.”

Later, Gabi’s home alarm alerts her to someone in her house, in the basement. But by the time she gets there, the police have cleared it. Gabi then sees an envelope: “Gabi, I know you don’t have a reason to trust me but there are things you need to know. I DIDN’T DO THIS. I can’t explain what’s happening. I have to protect myself. But I promise you, Gabi, I shot no one. Christian.”

That prompts Gabi to go talk to Heather herself. “God, you’re gorgeous,” is the first thing the lawyer says upon seeing her. “Something tells me that you and I could have fascinating conversations.” (We agree.) Gabi has her walk her through what happened with Christian and asks if he said anything. Heather says he muttered something about doing this for his brother. (But we can’t help but wonder how much we should trust her.) She then comments, “You’re the one, aren’t you? The one who broke Trent’s heart. I can see you still care for him. I’ll take good care of him, I promise.”

After M&A finds their missing person and goes about their ritual, they fight. Margaret (Kelli Williams) says the team’s broken and will fall apart without her. Zeke (Arlen Escarpeta) says Lacey (Gabrielle Walsh) is not ready to take over. And Dhan (Karan Oberoi) thinks it’s time to call it quits. Everyone leaves Gabi alone … for Sir to find. “Hello, Hugh,” she greets him. He taunts her about her team leaving her, but that’s when she tells him what she’s come up with as her last words to him: “Go to hell.”

Not only did the team not leave Gabi alone, but the police are also there, to arrest Sir. Gabi noticed that he touched her books, adjusted her laptop screen, and figured out his plan. The team staged the fight. And now that her family is safe, Gabi does what she’d told Trent she would: turns herself in. Trent leads her out (but refuses to cuff her). At the police station, he then enters an interrogation room where Sir waits and sits down across from him.

Meanwhile, Margaret has been doing better. Even though she can’t go near the bus station where her son was last seen, she also knows it’s not good for her mental health. And she’s been working on forgiving herself for not being a perfect mom. She’s working with a therapist on really letting go. So, of course, when she goes to the bus station at the end of this episode and looks inside, that’s when a young man taps her on the shoulder from behind: “Hi, Mom.” But is that really Jamie?!

Plus, in flashbacks to 2003, Sir breaks into Lacey’s family home … only to find she and teen Gabi aren’t really in bed. “Don’t you dare move,” Gina (Dionne Gipson) warns, armed with a shotgun. “Try me. I’ll do anything to keep my girls safe.” She can tell he truly believes he’s smarter than everyone else, but his ego will be his downfall. (As we see, she was right.) She tells him she only pities him, having read up on him. “You will not stand in my way. Gabrielle is my family,” he says. But Gina corrects him: “She’s mine.” He gets the gun away from her, and he won’t kill her because she’s been a good mother to Gabrielle, “but you and your broken child shall interfere no longer.” Gina sets off the alarm and warns him the cops will be there in 90 seconds. He quickly flees.

Found, Thursdays, 10/9c, NBC