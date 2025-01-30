Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is finally returning with an all-new episode on Thursday, January 30, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the installment, “Diet Crap.”

In the episode, Mandy (Emily Osment) is determined to pave her own career path and decides to take on a sales job pushing diet supplements, foods, and more. But her new gig is stirring up some tension between herself and her new husband Georgie (Montana Jordan), and that’s on full display in the first look clip, above.

As Mandy sits outside a grocery store trying to make sales to customers from her table, she struggles to connect with her prospective customers. Georgie is quick to notice the issue, offering some sales tips for his bride. “Hey, maybe instead of just launching right into your sales pitch, you try to find something personal you can connect about,” Georgie says, thinking his advice will be taken seriously.

“I got this, Georgie,” Mandy reassures, delivering the sentiment in a frustrated tone. But before Mandy has time to say anything else, Georgie turns to her saying, “watch this,” as he’s already swooping in to connect with a customer wearing a Texas Longhorns jersey. Georgie starts the conversation talking about sports and offers the man a snack.

By the end of their exchange, Georgie’s sold the man two boxes of product, and he proudly says to Mandy, “Look at that, your first sale!”

Mandy couldn’t look more displeased by the unfolding events if she tried, but will that impact things for the couple at home? Only time will tell. As far as the episode goes, fans can anticipate Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones) and Jim (Will Sasso) struggling to find balance with their son Connor (Dougie Baldwin) as they attempt to coddle him less.

Don’t miss it! Check out the exclusive clip, above, and tune into Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage as it returns for the midseason with new episodes.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Thursdays, 8/7c, CBS